Victims of the Manchester terror attack

It should have been a night of pure joy. A first concert for an 8-year-old girl. A night on the town for a girl and her stepfather. A devoted fan's chance to see her favorite singer, Ariana Grande, perform at Manchester Arena. The evening ended in the unthinkable when a terror attack outside the arena killed 22 people, many of them children. Here we remember the lives lost on Monday, May 22, 2017.Click or tap a name to learn more.
John Atkinson
Radcliffe, England
John Atkinson's friends remember him as a happy, gentle person who liked to dance. Freak Dance Radcliffe, a dance studio in his hometown, described John as a "member of our dance family" in a Facebook post. John was previously a student at Bury College. The principal of the college said that the community was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news of his death. There was an outpouring of grief from John's friends and family on social media. "Sleep tight John Atkinson. Thoughts and prayers with all your family and the other 21 people who lost their lives last night," Lee Paul, one of John's friends, said in a post on Facebook.
Courtney Boyle
19 years old,
Gateshead, England
"You were my rock," said Courtney Boyle's mother, who remembered her beautiful daughter and all that she achieved in her short 19 years of life. Courtney was an "adventurer" and a "precious, joyous soul," said her boyfriend. "She made people feel loved and feel safe," he said, describing her as his soulmate. "No one had what that lass had, she was like no other ... Nobody has ever made me as happy as her and I'm the person I am today because of her." The Gateshead teenager was killed at the concert alongside her stepfather, Philip Tron.
Kelly Brewster
32 years old,
Sheffield, England
Kelly Brewster and her partner, Ian John Winslow, had a lot of life plans that were taken away from them. "Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together," he wrote on Facebook. Kelly, 32, lived in Sheffield, according to The Star newspaper. Kelly was at the concert with her sister and niece, who were wounded in the blast as they were walking behind Kelly, the newspaper reported, citing an uncle.
Georgina Callander
18 years old
A day before the concert, 18-year-old superfan Georgina Callander tweeted to Ariana Grande, "So excited to see u tomorrow." Georgina had met the star in 2015. Photos on her Facebook page show a fun-loving teen who liked pop groups like One Direction and Fifth Harmony. She was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy. Deputy headteacher Peter Rawlinson told CNN that Georgina's family called the school with the news that she had been killed in the attack. "Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school," the school said in a statement.
Olivia Campbell
15 years old
Olivia Campbell was excited for weeks before going to her first Ariana Grande concert with her friend Adam, her mother Charlotte Campbell said. “She said the acts were amazing. She was waiting for Ariana to come on, she was so happy,” Campbell said. When news of the attack broke, the 15-year-old didn’t pick up her phone. Her mother appeared on international TV, pleading for anyone who may have seen Olivia to come forward. A day later, Campbell got the heartbreaking call: Her little girl had died in the attack. Campbell said that as Olivia was waiting for Grande to take the stage, she did something most teens wouldn’t do – she called her mother to thank her. "She thanked me and said she loved me," Campbell said. "And that was the last I heard from her."
Wendy Fawell
Otley, England
At a vigil held in Otley on the night after the attack, friends and family were clinging to hope that Wendy Fawell would be found alive. Two days later, the town gathered again, this time around a maypole, to remember Wendy’s life. "The whole town of Otley and neighboring communities are devastated at this news and are in mourning for Wendy," local politician Greg Mulholland said in a statement. Others posted their condolences on social media, sharing photos of Wendy. Adam Fawell confirmed her death in a public Facebook group for those still missing after the Manchester blast. "Didn't survive the blast. R.I.P Mum xxx," he wrote. Her friend Debbie Mcdowell wrote on Facebook, "I am heartbroken beyond belief. I have lost my best friend and (confidante) Wendy Fawell. A beautiful, lady who I will have treasured memories of. Nite god bless sweetheart."
Martyn Hett
29 years old,
Stockport, England
Martyn Hett grabbed international attention last year after a social media campaign to save his mother's knitting career went viral. The 29-year-old PR professional from Stockport made headlines as the "son of the year" after championing his mom, who had told him she was struggling to make any sales at a Christmas craft fair. His brother, Dan, confirmed Martyn’s death on Twitter. The news triggered an outpouring on social media, where he had been very active. "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive," Russell Hayward tweeted. "He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention."
Alison Howe
Royton, England
Alison Howe was “amazing to us all,” her husband, Steve Howe, told CNN affiliate ITV. "I can't describe the pain. And I'm not a weak man. We are broken in half," Howe told ITV. "I've still got enough in me to try to do something about this if other people will help me." Howe’s husband said Alison was at the Manchester Arena with a friend to pick up their daughters. After the explosion, the couple’s daughter, Darcy, called her dad to tell him her mother wouldn’t answer the phone. Howe called his wife and then a friend who worked at the arena. He said he had hoped his wife was unable to answer her phone because she was unconscious. Alison's friend, Lisa Lees, was also killed in the attack.
Megan Hurley
15 years old
Megan Hurley was a 15-year-old student at Halewood Academy. Her peers and teachers held a vigil for the teen at the school. Family friend Helen McDermott confirmed her death to CNN. She set up a fundraising page to help give "a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early." The family has requested privacy and respect at this time, Megan’s aunt posted on Facebook.
Nell Jones
Cheshire, England
Nell Jones will live in the memories of her family and friends as "popular, positive and always smiling," said one of her teachers, David Wheeler. She was a student at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School & Sixth Form College in Cheshire. Nell’s family said they searched for her after the attack until police confirmed that she had died at the scene. "Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister not a classmate," Wheeler said in a statement.
Michelle Kiss
Lancashire, England
Family meant everything to Michelle Kiss, a loving wife and mother from Lancashire. "Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by her loss. She has been taken away from us, and all that love her, in the most traumatic way imaginable," said the family’s statement, released by Greater Manchester Police. "We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time."
Marcin and Angelika Klis
Alex Klis, a York College student, pleaded on Facebook for help finding her parents Marcin and Angelika, who had been missing since the concert. "Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they've been missing ever since the attack, this is a picture taken tonight so this is exactly what they were wearing," Klis said. York College released a statement confirming that Klis' parents had died in the bombing. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that two Polish nationals were killed in the attack. Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Witold Waszczykowski told RMF FM that the couple were killed when they came to collect their daughters after the concert. Waszczykowski added that the children were safe.
Sorrell Leczkowski
14 years old,
Adel, England
Fourteen-year-old Sorrell Leczkowski dreamed of being an architect and of one day studying at Columbia University in New York. She imagined building a house for her mother and also hotels with slides coming out of the rooms, her family said. "Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn't do," her grandfather Michael Healey said. He said he was "absolutely heartbroken" by the news of her death. Sorrell was with her mother and grandmother when she died -- both were wounded in the bombing.
Lisa Lees
Royton, England
Lisa Lees was the “best mum in the universe and the bestest friend” her daughter, India Lees, said she could ask for. “I will forever miss our girly days out and talking to you about everything. You taught me to ‘believe’ in myself and to do my best. I will make you proud mum, I promise,” Lees’ daughter wrote in a family tribute, released by Greater Manchester Police. Lisa was waiting for her daughter in the foyer of Manchester Arena with her friend, Alison Howe, when the bomb exploded. "For those who don't know, Lisa is gone but never ever forgotten. I love you Lisa. I'll miss you so much,” her brother, Lee Hunter, posted on Facebook. Her uncle, Philip Hunter, told ITV News that Lees' father had died not long ago.
Eilidh MacLeod
14 years old,
Isle of Barra, Scotland
Eilidh MacLeod loved music, whether it was listening to Ariana Grande or playing the bagpipes in her pipe band. The 14-year-old from the Scottish island of Barra was “vivacious and full of fun,” her family said in a statement. "Words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh." Friends from Eilidh’s small island community and across Scotland shared their condolences on social media. "A stunningly beautiful, talented lovely girl who will be missed so dearly by all who knew her. My heart breaks for Marion, Roddy, Shona & Laura. Sleep tight Eilidh - 'gus am bris an là xxx," Annie-Theresa MacDonald said in a post on Facebook.
Elaine McIver
43 years old
Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver was known for being "everyone’s friend," her family said in a statement. "Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music. Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it." The 43-year-old was off-duty when she died -- her loss was deeply felt within the police force and across the wider community, her colleagues and friends said.
Saffie Rose Roussos
8 years old,
Leyland, England
Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland was remembered as a "beautiful little girl" by a teacher at her school. "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word," Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, said. "She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," he said. "The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking."
Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry
17 & 19 years old,
South Shields, England
Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry were perfect for each other, destined for a life together. The couple loved to travel and explore new cities.The families of Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, paid tribute to them in a statement released by Greater Manchester Police. "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not," the tribute said. "They wanted to be together forever and now they are."
Philip Tron
32 years old,
Gateshead, England
The world lost a "fun loving, energetic soul," in Philip Tron, his family said in a statement. "He would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humor and his beautiful smile," Philip's mother said. Philip, from Gateshead, died alongside his stepdaughter, Courtney Boyle, 19.
Jane Tweddle
Blackpool, England
Mother-of-three Jane Tweddle touched many peoples' lives, from her family to her colleagues at South Shore Academy, where she was a member of staff. Messages flooded into the school from parents, students, colleagues and community members, who remembered Jane as "bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous," a statement read. "Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy. As our receptionist, she was in many ways, the public face of the school and she represented us amazingly in this role," Jane Bailey, principal of the school, said in a statement.
