On tour with Trump

A photographer offers a behind-the-scenes view of the President’s first foreign trip Photographs by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump is traveling abroad — a nine-day, five-country tour that will see him meet with a king, a pope and other heads of state from all over the world.

Along for the ride is Mandel Ngan, a photographer with Agence France-Presse. Ngan, a Canadian photographer based in Washington, has been covering the White House since the George W. Bush administration. He also covered Trump during his campaign.

Friday, May 19

Trump departed Washington as controversies swirled, all centering on the alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. Earlier in the week, it was announced that a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, would lead the investigation.

While many former presidents took their first foreign trips to Canada or Mexico, Trump chose to go in a much different direction. He is the first US president to visit the Middle East on his maiden voyage.

These folders were given to members of the media aboard Air Force One.

President Trump and the first lady make their way to Air Force One before leaving Andrews Air Force Base.

Saturday, May 20

Trump landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, and was lavished with extravagant royal pomp as he was welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion. Multiple agreements between American and Saudi companies were also inked.

“That was a tremendous day. Tremendous investments in the United States. Hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.

People gather on the tarmac after Air Force One landed in Riyadh.

A press van drives through an entrance of the Saudi Royal Court.

Palace guards line up inside the Royal Court.

Trump joins dancers with swords ahead of a banquet at Murabba Palace in Riyadh.

White House press vans are parked under decorative lighting at Murabba Palace.