On tour with Trump

A photographer offers a behind-the-scenes view of the President’s first foreign trip Photographs by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump is traveling abroad — a nine-day, five-country tour that will see him meet with a king, a pope and other heads of state from all over the world.
Along for the ride is Mandel Ngan, a photographer with Agence France-Presse. Ngan, a Canadian photographer based in Washington, has been covering the White House since the George W. Bush administration. He also covered Trump during his campaign.
Trump departed Washington as controversies swirled, all centering on the alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. Earlier in the week, it was announced that a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, would lead the investigation.
While many former presidents took their first foreign trips to Canada or Mexico, Trump chose to go in a much different direction. He is the first US president to visit the Middle East on his maiden voyage.
Trump landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, and was lavished with extravagant royal pomp as he was welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion. Multiple agreements between American and Saudi companies were also inked.
“That was a tremendous day. Tremendous investments in the United States. Hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.
On his second day in Saudi Arabia, Trump delivered a speech at a summit that included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam.
“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations,” he said. “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.”
Trump urged Muslim-majority countries to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. “We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden,” Trump said. “Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization.”
Trump landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, to begin the second leg of his trip.
From Tel Aviv, he traveled to Jerusalem, where he visited the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. He also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
A day after meeting with Israeli leaders, Trump traveled to the West Bank to visit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Trump said he was “truly hopeful” that his administration could broker a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, and he said he believed both sides “are ready to reach for peace.”
Trump visited Israel’s Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, and delivered remarks at the Israel Museum before flying out to Rome for the third leg of his tour.
Photo editor: Brett Roegiers