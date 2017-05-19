On tour with Trump

A photographer offers a behind-the-scenes view of the President’s first foreign trip Photographs by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump is traveling abroad — a nine-day, five-country tour that will see him meet with a king, a pope and other heads of state from all over the world.

Along for the ride is Mandel Ngan, a photographer with Agence France-Presse. Ngan, a Canadian photographer based in Washington, has been covering the White House since the George W. Bush administration. He also covered Trump during his campaign.

Friday, May 19

Trump departed Washington as controversies swirled, all centering on the alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. Earlier in the week, it was announced that a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, would lead the investigation.

While many former presidents took their first foreign trips to Canada or Mexico, Trump chose to go in a much different direction. He is the first US president to visit the Middle East on his maiden voyage.

These folders were given to members of the media aboard Air Force One.

Members of the White House press corps make their way to Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base.

Saturday, May 20

Trump landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, and was lavished with extravagant royal pomp as he was welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion. Multiple agreements between American and Saudi companies were also inked.

“That was a tremendous day. Tremendous investments in the United States. Hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.

People gather on the tarmac after Air Force One landed in Riyadh.

A press van drives through an entrance of the Saudi Royal Court.

Palace guards line up inside the Royal Court.

Trump joins dancers with swords ahead of a banquet at Murabba Palace in Riyadh.

White House press vans are parked under decorative lighting at Murabba Palace.

Sunday, May 21

On his second day in Saudi Arabia, Trump delivered a speech at a summit that included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam.

“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations,” he said. “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.”

Trump urged Muslim-majority countries to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. “We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden,” Trump said. “Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization.”

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud waits for Trump’s arrival before a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Journalists wait in Riyadh before Trump met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. “The first two days of the trip in Riyadh have been extremely busy,” Ngan said.

Security personnel guard a door before Sunday’s summit in Riyadh.

Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his “unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.” Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi’s shoes.

Men sit in front of computers inside the new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Trump was there for the center’s inauguration ceremony.

Monday, May 22

Trump landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, to begin the second leg of his trip.

From Tel Aviv, he traveled to Jerusalem, where he visited the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. He also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Air Force One sits on the tarmac of Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

Police stand guard outside the King David Hotel, where Trump is staying in Jerusalem.

Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem. He became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.

Members of the White House press corps are seen in the foreground as fireworks light up the Jerusalem sky.

Tuesday, May 23

A day after meeting with Israeli leaders, Trump traveled to the West Bank to visit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump said he was “truly hopeful” that his administration could broker a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, and he said he believed both sides “are ready to reach for peace.”

Trump visited Israel’s Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, and delivered remarks at the Israel Museum before flying out to Rome for the third leg of his tour.

A hotel has a message for Trump in Jerusalem. It’s near the King David Hotel where Trump was staying.

Members of the White House press corps wait to board vans heading to Bethlehem, West Bank.

In Bethlehem, Trump met with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority.

Secret Service agents, journalists and White House staff members board helicopters in Jerusalem. They boarded Air Force One in Tel Aviv and flew to Rome later in the day.