Special Report
- Senior International Correspondent: Arwa Damon
- Photojournalist and Editor: Brice Lainé
- Producers: Hamdi Alkhshali and Tim Lister
This feature is best experienced with sound
In November 2016, CNN’s Arwa Damon and Brice Lainé entered eastern Mosul with Iraqi security forces. Their convoy soon came under attack by ISIS fighters. Arwa and her producer, Hamdi, who was back behind the front line, relied on an old cellphone to keep in touch. The group was under siege for 28 hours.
November 4 2016
with Iraqi counter-terrorism unit
Two months later, Arwa and Brice returned to the scene to track down the soldiers and families they met in those terrifying hours, to find out about the continuing threat posed by ISIS and to witness the humanity that thrives in Mosul, despite everything.
Ambushed by ISIS
Show: How the events unfolded
Hide: How the events unfolded
Horror and hospitality
Hopes for a fresh start
Life and death under ISIS
Looking to the future
Healing and sadness
Watch Arwa's interview and full documentary
Hide Arwa's interview and full documentary