Art Reflects Life

I feel like there are very few opportunities for women of color to really share the complexity of what it is to be that. And also for women period. I think it's changing for women. If you look at women [nominated in the leading comedy actress Emmy category] -- and the roles that they are playing -- these stories are being told through their eyes, which I think is a testament to what is happening on television. It makes me feel really humbled to be in the category because there is some extraordinary talent happening. But at the same time, if you look at why has there not been a black woman nominated in this category in 30 years, there have not been many roles there to nominate. There are a lot of pieces to this moment that I don't take for granted.”

Tracee Ellis Ross CNN interview, 2016