NotJustANumber: 2016's worst terror attack, and the victims you never heard of

#NotJustANumber. The hashtag became a rallying cry for Iraqis after a suicide bomber detonated a truck full of explosives in the crowded Baghdad commercial district of Karrada. The malls and shops were teeming with people shopping for Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Officially, 382 people were killed in the bloodbath on July 3, 2016. ISIS claimed responsibility.

Of all the world’s terrorism incidents of 2016, the Karrada attack became the year’s deadliest.

The enormous toll stunned even the most war-weary Iraqis for whom violence has become an everyday part of life since the US-led invasion of 2003. Last year alone, at least 6,878 civilians were killed in Iraq, according to the United Nations.

Who were the people who perished that day? We know so little about them. Few of their names were made public; few media accounts revealed details of their lives. For the outside world, Iraq’s victims remained just numbers.

CNN obtained the names of those who died in Karrada from Baghdad authorities, along with photos of more than 140 of them from friends and families. We also spoke with several people whose lives were shattered that day. Read their stories here.