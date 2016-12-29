2017 Crystal Ball

There is no Olympics and no US presidential election in 2017, so we’ve added some new questions this year. Where will Donald Trump visit first as president? Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize? Check out the predictions for these questions and more:

How did they do? CNN legal analyst Paul Callan deserves a special shout out for being the only person to predict both a Donald Trump election victory and that the Chicago Cubs would win the World Series, although the strong performance of the Dow Jones Index in 2016 took all our contributors by surprise.

About this time last year, we asked a group of CNN commentators for their predictions for some of the big political and cultural events of the year.

Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst @PaulCallan Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Trump will travel to the one country on Earth that will warmly welcome the new US President while Americans cheer as well: Israel. He is respected there for his pro-Israel and anti-Iranian foreign policy positions. Daughter Ivanka’s conversion to the Jewish faith won’t hurt, either. Which team will win the Super Bowl? The Patriots will win again, this time using fully inflated footballs. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? Martin Scorsese’s 28-year “passion project” Silence, a film about the Japanese Roman Catholic rebellion against the Tokugawa shogunate in 17th Century Japan will win the Oscar for Best Picture. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Great Britain’s Andy Murray will once again win the men’s final while Germany’s Angelique Kerber will win the woman’s title. Who will win the World Series? Chicago Cubs do it again with their strong, young team. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her humanitarian efforts regarding Europe’s growing Muslim refugee crisis. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? The Dow will hit 22,000 as lower taxes and fewer government regulations stimulate a growing and vibrant US economy. Sadly, air quality diminishes as fossil fuel use skyrockets with the acquiescence of the EPA. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? While Presidential approval ratings are generally high during the first “honeymoon year,” constant controversies will prevent Trump from ever getting a traditional honeymoon. He will, nevertheless, achieve a high 55% approval rating as the US economy improves in 2017 because in the words of James Carville: It’s “the economy, stupid.”

Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst @CevallosLaw Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Traditionally, the first state visit is to Canada…but how likely is Donald Trump to feel bound to tradition? He’s already been to Mexico and met with President Enrique Peña Nieto -- a country everyone believed he’d long ago alienated. So, although it sounds unbelievable, maybe…the Philippines? Which team will win the Super Bowl? The New England Patriots -- because America loves a dynasty. Doesn’t it? America? Hello? Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? "Manchester by the Sea"! Everyone’s already said it’s going to win the Oscar and I haven’t the foggiest idea what it is even about yet. The majority is clearly behind this film and the majority vote is always right, right? Hello? Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Wimbledon? Ummm. I’ll say that guy Murray. And a Williams? A Williams will win the women’s final. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Based on the buzz right now..."Manchester by the Sea". Who will win the World Series? As insufferable as all my Chicago friends have been, the Cubbies will win the Series again. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? My “lockzilla” prediction is 19,500. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? I’m going to say 35%, but then again, predicting the predictability of polls is…unpredictable.

Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator @lanheechen Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Israel. It's our staunchest ally and friend in the Middle East, a region that Trump will like place significant focus on as he begins his presidency. Which team will win the Super Bowl? Even with their starting quarterback injured, I'm going with the Oakland Raiders. It's my team and the closest they've been to the playoffs in a long time, so I'm sticking with them. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? "Moonlight." I don't follow these things closely but Google says it's an incredible film. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Andy Murray and Madison Keys. Who will win the World Series? Los Angeles Dodgers. Here again, picking my team. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Pope Francis. He's overdue. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? 22,100. Think it will be another strong year for markets, as the Fed acts predictably and investors look forward to Trump's pro-growth policies. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? 50%. It remains a divided country, but a productive first 100 days should carry him to a decent showing at year-end.

SE Cupp CNN Commentator @secupp Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? The layup is, of course, to say Russia, right? But I'm betting it's Israel or the UK. Which team will win the Super Bowl? I'm required to say the Green Bay Packers. But the Patriots will greedily win it again. Because it's been nearly a year. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? Most early Oscar buzz is for movies that are just about to come out, so it's hard to say. But I will lose my ISH if it's a Star Wars product. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Andy Murray and Serena Williams. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? My New York Metropolitans! Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? If there is any good left in the world, it should be the White Helmets, who have done more to stem the Syrian genocide than any other group or body, voluntarily and at great sacrifice. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? 20,000, baby! What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? 60%+

Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor @FridaGhitis Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Donald Trump likes to make brazen, unpredictable moves. A visit to China would fit the bill. He has been needling Beijing, with provocative statements that undercut decades of US policy. In Beijing he could present his demands to the Chinese and discuss what he expects them to do about the growing threat from China’s friend, North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un. Which team will win the Super Bowl? The New England Patriots. Still, don’t bet on politics staying out of the game, or out of Lady Gaga’s halftime show, a reminder that political tensions will be hard to escape in 2017. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? The winner will be “Lion,” an astonishing story of survival, with elements that can provide a sense of pride and optimism to people of different ethnicities and economic conditions. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Serena Williams will win the women’s final, and instead of debating whether she is the best female athlete of all time, the sports world will ask if she is the best athlete of all time. The men’s title will go to Novak Djokovic. Who will win the World Series? The experts said Trump had as much of a chance of becoming president as the Chicago Cubs had of winning the World Series. They both won. I say the Cubs win again. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Syria’s White Helmets. It will be a gesture from an international community rightly ashamed over its failure to stop the carnage. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? The markets will climb during Trump’s first year in office, as he launches a massive government spending infrastructure plan. The Dow Jones will close 21,800. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? 34%. Backers will support him passionately, but most Americans will feel revulsion watching blatant conflicts of interest and mounting scandals plaguing the Trump administration, openly calling for the President’s impeachment.

Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor @iamroxannejones Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Israel. Trump will visit and stage photo ops with like-minded hardliners against a Palestinian state in effort to rally the right and legitimize his pick of far-right David Friedman as Israeli ambassador. Which team will win the Super Bowl? The Pittsburgh Steelers. I’m a Philly girl. My Eagles fell off, but I’ll stick with the home state. I’m rolling with Le'Veon Bell, the best running back in the game. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? “Fences.” Only the mega talented Denzel Washington could take August Wilson’s theater masterpiece and turn it into a big screen blockbuster. Washington, along with co-star Viola Davis, make this a winner. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Going with the two classics here, and the best man and woman to ever play the game of tennis: Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Who will win the World Series? The Cubs. It would be preposterous to predict Chicago will win another MLB-best 103 games again, but the 2017 team is as strong as last year’s club. Cubs will repeat. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Angela Merkel. If the Nobel is more than a popularity contest, the German Chancellor wins. After Brexit, anyone who could simultaneously stop the European Union from collapse, seek humane immigration policies, and, keep Vladimir Putin’s power at bay is worthy of the Nobel. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? 20,001. Today, Wall Street loves Trump and is eagerly awaiting his pro-business, no regulation policies. The Dow will break the 20,000 mark before it starts to tumble. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? 40%. Trump will see high approval ratings early in the year but by the end of 2017, his approval rating will begin to drop.

Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor @PenielJoseph Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? President Trump’s first visit abroad will be to Russia, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin, a leader he repeatedly expressed admiration for during the election, as the first step toward easing economic sanctions. Which team will win the Super Bowl? The New York Giants go on another magical run, defeating the New England Patriots 27-24 – and beating them for the third time in nine years -- to win the big game. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? The Oscar will go to "Moonlight", a searing examination of a young gay black boy’s coming of age under extraordinarily challenging circumstances in Florida. A film that humanizes experiences often reduced to stereotypes or flat out ignored. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams. Who will win the World Series? The New York Yankees shock the world with a talented young roster to win their 28th championship. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Institute, which has emerged as the conscience of America’s broken criminal justice system. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? The Dow will close above 20,000 on the last day of the year. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? President Trump’s approval ratings will hover around 50% buoyed by Wall St. friendly policies, but hurt by rhetorical gaffes, lack of press access, and endless controversies.

Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor @TheDeansreport Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Russia, to thank Vladimir Putin for his help winning the election. Which team will win the Super Bowl? Being a diehard New York Giants fan I’m predicting the Giants win it all. But if they don’t I will be rooting for any time playing against the dreaded New England Patriots. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Sure, it’s a longshot but then again so was Trump. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? I’m sorry, I’m too busy rooting for the Giants and rooting against the New England Patriots to watch tennis. Who will win the World Series? New York Mets. That was easy. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Not sure, but I’m pretty confident that the winner will not be named Donald Trump. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? 21,220.12 or 21,220.13. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? What is the all-time lowest? Whatever that is I predict Trump will be below that. In fact by end of 2017 I predict the only ones approving of Trump’s job as president will be named Trump.

Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor @RaulAReyes Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? The Philippines, to see the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. This would bolster American influence in the Pacific -- and the Philippines is home to Manila’s Trump Tower. Which team will win the Super Bowl? The Dallas Cowboys. Their defense is on an upswing, their offense is consistently great, and Dak Prescott is unstoppable. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? Best Picture will go to La La Land: a romantic tribute to movie musicals, visually stunning, with a strong ending. Oscar voters love movies about the movies. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Novak Djokovic will make a comeback and win at Wimbledon in 2017. The Queen, Serena Williams, will too, with her amazing combination of physical and mental strength. Who will win the World Series? The Chicago Cubs will win the World Series. Yes, lightning will strike twice in our lifetime for this young, talented team. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Pope Francis will win the Nobel Peace Prize. Although no pope has won the honor, he deserves it for his peace efforts and work on behalf of refugees. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? Donald Trump’s unpredictability will keep growth in check despite his pro-business policies. Look for the Dow to stay static around 19,000. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? Trump’s approval will be 40% by the end of 2017. Half of the country will be exhausted by his erratic behavior, and the other half will be angry at his broken promises.

Mel Robbins CNN Commentator @melrobbins Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Russia is likely the first stop, particularly with Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. Which team will win the Super Bowl? New England Patriots. Deflategate is in the rearview mirror and Brady is in his prime. The only question is whether their defense can win it. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? La La Land. It’s the classic insider plot movie that the Academy loves to make a winner. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for the men's. It’s time for an upset. And Serena Williams will win the women's. It's her time. Who will win the World Series? The Chicago Cubs. How epic would that be? I mean really. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Pope Francis. I would have loved for the Syria White Helmets to win, but I am deeply afraid that with the current decimation of Aleppo, by the time the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded it will be last year's news. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? 15,231. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? 43%. Check out Trump's Twitter account and you’ll see a guy who’s primary focus is his ego -- not the 300 million people he’s been elected to serve. Tweeting insults at people won’t change lives in the Rust Belt -- or elsewhere in the country. SNL’s satirical skits about Trump will remain a hit, but Trump’s approval rating will be on the decline.

Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator @TaraSetmayer Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Mexico or Israel. Which team will win the Super Bowl? Kansas City Chiefs. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? La La Land. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Andy Murray and Serena Williams. Who will win the World Series? New York Yankees. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? Not Donald Trump. LOL. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? 15,000. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? 35%.

Timothy Stanley Historian @timothy_stanley Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? Great Britain. Trump is half British, he has businesses in the UK and he loves Brexit. It’s one country that wouldn’t riot if he showed up. Which team will win the Super Bowl? No idea. Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? La La Land. We need a feel-good winner. Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Andy Murray is still at the top of his game. Someone called Williams for the women’s. Who will win the World Series? No idea. My knowledge of sport is limited to tennis and beer pong. Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? I hope that it’s won by a group responsible for bringing peace and transition to Syria. What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? High. If Republicans proceed swiftly with their tax cut plan, we should see a surge in confidence. What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? 55%. He will defy critics and pleasantly surprise many in his first year.