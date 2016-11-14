Who could be in Trump's Cabinet?

President-elect Trump will have about 4,000 government positions to fill, including some of the most important posts in the US government. His team has been at work coming up with possible candidates for the top jobs, but there is a smaller universe of Republicans who were close to his campaign. Much of the Washington establishment kept him at arms length. Others, including some former GOP cabinet secretaries, rejected him entirely. The names below pull from his circle of supporters. Here's a look at who might be included in a Trump Cabinet and inner White House circle.

Chief of Staff

National Security Advisor

Communications Director

Press Secretary

Secretary of Defense

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Secretary of Homeland Security

Director of National Intelligence/CIA Director

Secretary of Commerce

Secretary of Education

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Secretary of the Treasury