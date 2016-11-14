Who could be in Trump's Cabinet?

Updated November 14, 2016
President-elect Trump will have about 4,000 government positions to fill, including some of the most important posts in the US government. His team has been at work coming up with possible candidates for the top jobs, but there is a smaller universe of Republicans who were close to his campaign. Much of the Washington establishment kept him at arms length. Others, including some former GOP cabinet secretaries, rejected him entirely. The names below pull from his circle of supporters. Here's a look at who might be included in a Trump Cabinet and inner White House circle.
Reince Priebus has served as director of the Republican National Committee since 2011. Previously, he served as the committee's general counsel. Priebus has the backing of establishment Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan, a fellow Wisconsinite, and Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader. He could help Trump negotiate with Congress. His appointment was reported November 13.
Michael Flynn served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012-2014. He's also served as assistant director of National Intelligence and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Jason Miller has advised the Trump campaign on communications strategy since June. He previously worked on Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential bid.
Sean Spicer serves as chief strategist and communications director at the Republican National Committee, where he's worked since 2011. Previously, he worked as the assistant US trade representative for media.
Sen. Jeff Sessions has represented Alabama in the US Senate since 1997. He served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
Jim Talent represented Missouri in the US Senate from 2002-2007. He previously served in the US House of Representatives.
Jon Kyl represented Arizona in the US Senate from 1995-2013. He served on the Judiciary and Finance committees.
Rep. Duncan Hunter has represented California in the US House of Representatives since 2009. He served in the US Marine Corps.
Chris Christie is the governor of New Jersey and the chairman of Donald Trump's transition team. He has been mentioned as a possible cabinet official and led the Trump transition effort before the election. But the conviction of former Christie adies in the Bridgegate scandal could complicate his official future, particularly as a possible attorney general.
Rudy Giuliani served as mayor of New York City from 1994-2001 and has acted as an informal adviser to the Trump campaign.
Newt Gingrich served as Speaker of the House from 1995-1999 and ran for president in 2012. He was an early supporter of Trump and one of the few Republicans with an establishment background who favored him. Gingrigh said on Nov. 14 he didn't want to be Secretary of State, but rather would prefer to work as a strategic adviser.
John Bolton served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005-2006. Previously he served as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs.
Richard Haass has served as president of the Council on Foreign Relations since 2003. Previously, he was the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland under President George W. Bush, and before that the director of policy planning at the US State Department.
Sen. Bob Corker has represented Tennessee in the US Senate since 2007. He serves on the Banking and Foreign Relations committees.
In Congress since 2005, McCaul would be a natural fit to lead the Department of Homeland Security; he currently chairs the House Committee on Homeland Security.
A congressman for 14 years, Rogers is also a former FBI agent. He was Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
A longtime businessman and investor, Eisenberg has been the Republican National Committee's Finance Chairman since 2015. He's also worked in private equity and as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Dallas investor Ray Washburne helped lead Donald Trump's rundraising effort. Earlier in 2016, he had served as a fundraiser for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, another Trump adviser. He has also served as the RNC's finance chairman.
Linda McMahon made her name developing professional wrestling, specifically the WWE, into an American media powerhouse. She has had less success as a candidate, twice losing races for Senate in Connecticut. Hers is one of the few female names rumored for a Trump cabinet position.
The former Arkansas governor and two-time presidential candidate was not an early supporter of Trump, but he did not reject the billionaire like other Republicans. His daughter has been a spokesman for Trump.
Ben Carson was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins hospital from 1984-2013. He ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.
Steven Mnuchin is a banker and producer who financed films like "American Sniper" and "Mad Max: Fury Road."
Carl Icahn is an investor based in New York and one of the world's richest men. Icahn said he supports Trump, even though he does not agree with all of his policy ideas, like repealing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform bill. He told CNN's Poppy Harlow Nov. 13 he has no interest serving in a Trump administration.
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees the banking industry, Hensarling is also a former member of the House GOP leadership team and has been in office since 2003. He is a fiscal conservative. Hensarling has expressed interest in the job.
Stephen Bannon went on leave from his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News in August 2016 to helm Donald Trump's presidential campaign. He's a controversial figure in the media world since Breitbart has been a key part of the "alt-right" movement that trades in conspriacy theories like questioning Hillary Clinton's health. They have also been major proponents of Trump's border wall proposal. Groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have argued he should not be included in the White House staff. Read more about Steve Bannon.
Kellyanne Conway founded The Polling Company in 1995, and has consulted on polling for major corporations and Republican politicians. She served as a senior adviser to New Gingrich's 2012 presidential bid.
David Bossie became the president and chairman of the conservative advocacy group Citizens United in 2000.
Hope Hicks served as the press secretary for the Trump campaign. Previously she worked at a PR firm and represented Ivanka Trump's brands.