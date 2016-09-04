The 9/11 children: What can they teach us?

About the series

CNN worked with Tuesday’s Children, an organization formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to interview and survey dozens of teens and young adults who lost a parent that day. This presentation contains excerpts from those interviews, edited for length and clarity.

Since 2001, the organization has served more than 2,000 children, says executive director Terry Sears. “I have watched these children grow from bereaved, vulnerable victims to become strong young adults committed to making this a better world. They are tomorrow’s leaders.”

CNN's Brooke Baldwin interviews 10 of the 9/11 children, now ages 14 to 29, in a Town Hall. They talk about their loss, the last 15 years — and why the terrorists failed.