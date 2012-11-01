She arrived on a suspicious flight. Her story didn't sound right. And then there was the blood ... under her breasts.
Members of Ukraine's newly elected parliament came to blows Wednesday amid accusations of changing political views, and the mayhem prevented the election of a new prime minister and speaker.
Nearly two decades after the Srebrenica massacre left thousands of Muslim boys and men dead, a former Bosnian Serb intelligence chief was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for his role in their slaughter.
The wait is over for Pope Benedict XVI's many Twitter followers, and they have been quick to respond to the much anticipated first tweet from his personal account Wednesday morning.
Jacintha Saldanha should never have become a household name. But within a few hours of her apparent suicide after being duped by a radio prank call, the nurse's name was in headlines around the world.
Early next year, British legislators will introduce a measure allowing gay marriage in England and Wales.
Few paintings have been more viewed, more analyzed, studied and interpreted, than Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," otherwise known as "La Gioconda."
A policewoman narrowly escaped injury when a petrol bomb was thrown at a police car in Belfast, police said, as tensions in Northern Ireland prompted by a vote on the flying of the Union flag continue to simmer.
An Australian radio network at the heart of a hoax targeting Prince William's pregnant wife canceled the show responsible for the prank on Monday, expressing deep regret for the death of a nurse who took a call from the DJs involved.
The chairman of the Australian radio network at the heart of a hoax call targeting Prince William's pregnant wife has called the apparent suicide of one of the nurses duped by the prank "truly tragic."
Still mired in the worst economic crisis since its founding, the European Union will receive its Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony on Monday in Oslo, Norway. The three presidents of the EU's main bodies will take the podium together to accept it.
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said Saturday he would run again as his country's leader, signaling a return to the limelight for the nation's most flamboyant politician.
Loyalist paramilitaries are behind some of the violence seen in the past day in Northern Ireland, police said Saturday, as authorities appealed for calm ahead of more protests planned in Belfast.
The British hospital where a nurse apparently committed suicide after being duped by a hoax call over Prince William's pregnant wife condemned the radio station responsible in a strongly worded letter on Saturday.
The apparent suicide of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who inadvertently put through a prank call to the hospital ward where the Duchess of Cambridge was staying, has provoked outrage, sadness and demands for retribution in all corners of the media.
Here's a look at the life of His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II. He was formally invested as Monaco's ruler on July 12, 2005, following the death of his father, Prince Rainier. Albert has been credited with bringing many sporting and music events to Monaco.
A nurse at the hospital who was duped by a prank call from two Australian radio DJs concerning Prince William's pregnant wife, Catherine, has apparently committed suicide, the hospital confirmed Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned recent outbreaks of violence in Northern Ireland and urged a continued commitment to peace during meetings Friday with political leaders in Belfast.
Here is a look at the life of the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton.
Celebrity publicist Max Clifford was arrested Thursday by police investigating sex abuse allegations sparked by a scandal involving a now-deceased TV host, British media reports said.
Looking slightly wan but smiling, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, left a hospital Thursday morning, three days after being admitted for acute morning sickness.
The situation in Syria is accelerating, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday, amid reports that President Bashar al-Assad's government may be preparing to use chemical weapons.
The search for the missing crew members from a North Sea cargo ship collision has been called off Thursday afternoon, the Netherlands Coast Guard said in a statement.
The German Cabinet has agreed to send Patriot missiles and up to 400 soldiers to Turkey to deter the Syrian civil war from spilling into the country.
Rescue operations were under way in the North Sea after a container vessel collided Wednesday night with a car carrier, which had 24 people aboard when it started sinking, a spokesman for the Netherlands Coast Guard said Thursday.
Six months ago, a winning ticket was bought for the Euromillions lottery draw in or near the English town of Stevenage, north of London. But the jackpot -- a sizable £63.8 million ($103 million) -- has never been claimed.
Two Australian radio DJs made a prank call to the hospital where Prince William's pregnant wife, Catherine, is staying with acute morning sickness, claiming to be Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles.
The news the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a child marks a dramatic departure from previous royal pregnancies. For it is believed even the queen may not have been given the happy news.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is spending a second day in a central London hospital Tuesday after being admitted with acute morning sickness.
"A nation's joy, a husband's nerves," exclaimed Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, as it contrasted Prince William's anxious wait at his pregnant wife's bedside with the excitement generated by news of her impending motherhood.
When Kate Middleton walked down the aisle and into the British Royal Family last year, she lifted the spirits of nation mired in economic gloom.
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their first child after 19 months of marriage, the palace announced Monday.
If you've ever griped about being mired in a traffic jam, there was proof this weekend in Russia that it could have been worse.
Celebrated "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling says she feels "duped and angry" over British Prime Minister David Cameron's response to a major inquiry into phone hacking and other abuses by the press.
Two decades of satellite readings back up what dramatic pictures have suggested in recent years: The mile-thick ice sheets that cover Greenland and most of Antarctica are melting at a faster rate in a warming world.
The husband of a woman who died after reportedly being refused an abortion in Ireland said Friday he will not cooperate with an inquiry into her death.
A British special forces soldier was freed from prison Thursday after an appeals court shortened and then suspended the sentence he was serving for keeping a pistol presented to him by Iraqi forces in 2007.
A French appeals court on Thursday cleared Continental Airlines of criminal responsibility for the Air France Concorde crash that killed 113 people in 2000, but affirmed a civil judgment against the U.S. carrier.
For the second time, an international tribunal has acquitted a former Kosovo prime minister and two others of abusing and killing Serbs, raising fears that the Thursday ruling could further strain tense relations between the two countries.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange declined to discuss government abuse of the press by the country that has been shielding him from arrest in a CNN interview that was more remarkable for what he didn't say than any revelations about his plight.
In the years leading up to 2011, several celebrities, royals and politicians had claimed to have had their phones hacked by News of The World. The paper's royal editor and a private investigator had even been convicted of intercepting phone messages and spent time in prison. The story was covered on the inside pages of selected newspapers but failed to really capture the British public's attention.
Wheeling around the skies above the ferry boats and cargo ships, seagulls are as a familiar sight above the Bosphorus as the commuters and containers on it.
If you're the type of person who thinks working out is just a waste of energy, then a new gym developed in the UK might help change your mind.
For the third straight year, federal customs officials marked the Cyber Monday online shopping extravaganza by seizing scores of websites that were allegedly selling counterfeit or falsely labeled products to unsuspecting customers.
Four portraits of Queen Elizabeth II by pop artist Andy Warhol have gone on display at her home, Windsor Castle, for the first time as part of an exhibition of official images of the monarch marking the end of her Diamond Jubilee year.
Fire raged through a workshop for the disabled in southwestern Germany on Monday, killing 14 people, police said.
Rupert Murdoch is the last of a dying breed: An old-fashioned press baron with ink running through his veins, a hefty checkbook, and a hunger for the next big story.
Days of heavy rain have led to flooding in southwestern England and parts of Wales and at least one fatality, British authorities said Sunday.
Before Sunday's elections in Catalonia, Artur Mas, president of the region's parliament, promised a referendum on independence for one of Spain's most important regions if he won re-election.
Six people died after a train slammed into a vehicle early Saturday evening in southern Italy, the nation's official news agency reported, citing investigative and other sources.
The editor of the Irish Daily Star resigned Saturday "as a result of the publication on 15 September 2012," which revealed topless photos of the duchess of Cambridge, according to a statement from the paper.
Pope Benedict XVI appointed six new cardinals in a special ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, all of them from countries outside Europe.
Not even the British spy agencies that inspired James Bond can solve the mystery of a secret World War II message recently found on the skeleton of a carrier pigeon in a house chimney.
One fateful day in October, life changed forever for Praveen Halappanavar.
One of the members of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot serving a two-year prison sentence has asked to be transferred to solitary confinement because of "strained relations" with other inmates, state media reported Friday.
It's Christmas, but not as you know it: a new book released this week by Pope Benedict XVI looks at the early life of Jesus -- and debunks several myths about how the Nativity unfolded.
Nicolas Sarkozy may be breathing a bit easier after authorities on Thursday decided not to pursue a formal investigation against the former French president, but rather to treat him as what officials described as a "witness-under-caution."
Thousands of children in England have been sexually exploited by gangs or groups of men or are at high risk of sexual exploitation, according to a report released Wednesday.
As a city that sits astride two continents, Istanbul has always been a strategic gateway between the East and West. But an ambitious railway project is pulling the two continents even closer together with the construction of the world's deepest submerged tunnel.
One moment the teenage girl is walking down a street in London. The next, she lies unconscious on the sidewalk, knocked out cold by a single punch to the head from an unknown assailant.
CNN Digital and CNN International have triumphed at the Foreign Press Association Media Awards, winning three categories.
Polish authorities said Tuesday they've broken up a plot to bomb Parliament, arresting two people and recovering enough materials to make a 4-ton bomb.
Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere reached record highs in 2011, according to new data published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
A flashpoint Syrian border town recently captured by rebels was reeling Tuesday after deadly clashes erupted between Syrian rebels and a Kurdish militia.
Accusations that journalists at Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers hacked into the phones of politicians, celebrities and unwitting people caught up in the news -- including child murder victims -- have severely bruised his media empire.
Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Dublin on Saturday to remember a woman who died after being refused an abortion and to demand a change to the country's laws.
The jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party has called an end to a mass hunger strike in Turkey staged by Kurdish prison inmates and politicians.
Britain's celebrated landscape is set to be changed forever as an incurable disease threatens the existence of one of its most familiar trees.
Two top Croatian commanders previously convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Balkan wars were acquitted Friday.
The BBC will pay British politician Lord Alistair McAlpine £185,000, or about $293,480, to settle his libel claim arising from a news program about child abuse allegations at children's homes, the BBC said Thursday.
A retired bishop and a retired priest have been arrested by British police on suspicion of sexual offences against boys and young men -- one as young as 12 -- in the 1980s and 1990s.
Ireland's strict anti-abortion laws are under fire after an Indian woman living there died after being refused an abortion last month.
Radical cleric Abu Qatada was released from jail on bail Tuesday, following a successful appeal Monday against deportation from the United Kingdom to face terror charges in Jordan.
Radical cleric Abu Qatada has won a legal battle that means he will not be deported from the United Kingdom to Jordan, the latest round in a long-running battle over British efforts to deport the man accused of funding terrorist groups and said to have inspired one of the 9/11 hijackers.
An investigation into a BBC "Newsnight" program that proved flawed has concluded that its production was marked by a series of "unacceptable" failures, the BBC said Monday.
A 70-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an investigation into sex abuse allegations against late TV presenter Jimmy Savile, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
It was, undoubtedly, a media label George Entwistle did not like: "Incurious George."
A Vatican computer technician received a two-month suspended sentence Saturday after he was found guilty of helping to leak Vatican secrets to the media.
The British Broadcasting Corporation's director and deputy director of news have "stepped aside" pending an internal review over a report that falsely implicated a former senior political official in a child sex scandal, the media organization said Monday.
Seventeen military personnel died in a helicopter crash in Turkey, state media reported Saturday.
A man has died in an incident at the official residence of Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt in Stockholm, Swedish police confirmed Friday.
The Church of England named former oil executive Justin Welby as the next archbishop of Canterbury, making him the titular leader of the world's 77 million Anglicans.
Turkey is drawing up contingency plans with the NATO military alliance to fortify its border with Syria, and a Patriot missile deployment is one option on the table, Turkish officials say.
Paris is home to tens of thousands of Africans who have added the tastes, sounds and look of home to the city's cultural mix.
The Greek parliament early Thursday narrowly adopted a new round of austerity cuts that are required for Greece to receive the next installment of a crucial international economic bailout.
French ministers grappled Wednesday with the issue of same-sex marriage and adoption rights as the Cabinet approved a draft bill in the face of fierce resistance from the Roman Catholic Church and social conservatives.
Former French justice minister Rachida Dati is launching a paternity suit Tuesday against a French businessman she claims is the father of her daughter, an attorney for the businessman confirmed.
French police arrested 103 Croatian soccer fans Tuesday morning ahead of a match between Paris Saint Germain and Dinamo Zagreb, police officials said, amid fears of possible hooliganism.
Russia's president fired the country's defense minister Tuesday after his office became embroiled in a controversy involving alleged corrupt property deals, state media reported.
The nation of Greece has come to a screeching halt again.
At least 10 people drowned in the Mediterranean when a ship sank between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa Sunday, according to Italy's official news agency.
Turkey's government announced Friday that at least 682 inmates were participating in a hunger strike in at least 67 prisons across the country, but it insisted that no protesters were in critical condition.
A suspect named by British media as entertainer Freddie Starr faced further questioning from police Friday in connection with an investigation into sex abuse claims involving late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile.
Police in northern England were called to investigate this week after children who were out trick-or-treating for Halloween were given small snap-top bags of what turned out to be cocaine.
British media have named entertainer Freddie Starr as the second celebrity to be arrested in connection with an investigation into sex abuse claims involving late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile.
A Greek investigative journalist was acquitted of criminal charges Thursday after he published the names of about 2,000 Greeks with Swiss bank accounts, a move that embarrassed the country's political and business elite.
Three young women are dead and two are in serious condition after being crushed by a crowd at a Halloween party in Madrid early Thursday, police said.
