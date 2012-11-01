Woman busted in Spain for cocaine in breast implants updated Thu Dec 13 2012 01:26:16 She arrived on a suspicious flight. Her story didn't sound right. And then there was the blood ... under her breasts.

New Ukraine parliament packs punches -- literally -- in first session updated Wed Dec 12 2012 21:54:44 Members of Ukraine's newly elected parliament came to blows Wednesday amid accusations of changing political views, and the mayhem prevented the election of a new prime minister and speaker.

Bosnian Serb intel chief sentenced for Srebrenica massacre updated Wed Dec 12 2012 12:14:47 Nearly two decades after the Srebrenica massacre left thousands of Muslim boys and men dead, a former Bosnian Serb intelligence chief was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for his role in their slaughter.

Pope Benedict sends first personal tweet updated Wed Dec 12 2012 07:16:37 The wait is over for Pope Benedict XVI's many Twitter followers, and they have been quick to respond to the much anticipated first tweet from his personal account Wednesday morning.

Who was nurse Jacintha Saldanha? updated Wed Dec 12 2012 06:34:44 Jacintha Saldanha should never have become a household name. But within a few hours of her apparent suicide after being duped by a radio prank call, the nurse's name was in headlines around the world.

Proposal would allow same-sex marriage in England, Wales updated Tue Dec 11 2012 11:48:26 Early next year, British legislators will introduce a measure allowing gay marriage in England and Wales.

Researchers hope to uncover who's behind the 'Mona Lisa' smile updated Tue Dec 11 2012 10:29:03 Few paintings have been more viewed, more analyzed, studied and interpreted, than Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," otherwise known as "La Gioconda."

Policewoman targeted as Northern Ireland tensions rise updated Tue Dec 11 2012 05:41:15 A policewoman narrowly escaped injury when a petrol bomb was thrown at a police car in Belfast, police said, as tensions in Northern Ireland prompted by a vote on the flying of the Union flag continue to simmer.

Australian radio network cancels show after nurse's death updated Mon Dec 10 2012 05:04:22 An Australian radio network at the heart of a hoax targeting Prince William's pregnant wife canceled the show responsible for the prank on Monday, expressing deep regret for the death of a nurse who took a call from the DJs involved.

Australian prank call radio station boss calls nurse's death 'truly tragic' updated Sun Dec 09 2012 09:37:39 The chairman of the Australian radio network at the heart of a hoax call targeting Prince William's pregnant wife has called the apparent suicide of one of the nurses duped by the prank "truly tragic."

European Union to receive its Nobel Peace Prize updated Sun Dec 09 2012 06:07:44 Still mired in the worst economic crisis since its founding, the European Union will receive its Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony on Monday in Oslo, Norway. The three presidents of the EU's main bodies will take the podium together to accept it.

Italy's Berlusconi vows to run for prime minister again updated Sat Dec 08 2012 10:24:11 Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said Saturday he would run again as his country's leader, signaling a return to the limelight for the nation's most flamboyant politician.

Police: Loyalist paramilitaries behind Northern Ireland violence updated Sat Dec 08 2012 09:29:10 Loyalist paramilitaries are behind some of the violence seen in the past day in Northern Ireland, police said Saturday, as authorities appealed for calm ahead of more protests planned in Belfast.

Hospital slams prank call radio station over nurse's death updated Sat Dec 08 2012 01:48:29 The British hospital where a nurse apparently committed suicide after being duped by a hoax call over Prince William's pregnant wife condemned the radio station responsible in a strongly worded letter on Saturday.

Nurse death sparks outrage, casts glare on 'shock jocks' updated Fri Dec 07 2012 21:34:15 The apparent suicide of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who inadvertently put through a prank call to the hospital ward where the Duchess of Cambridge was staying, has provoked outrage, sadness and demands for retribution in all corners of the media.

Prince Albert of Monaco - Fast Facts updated Fri Dec 07 2012 15:14:04 Here's a look at the life of His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II. He was formally invested as Monaco's ruler on July 12, 2005, following the death of his father, Prince Rainier. Albert has been credited with bringing many sporting and music events to Monaco.

Hospital nurse found dead after taking prank call on Catherine updated Fri Dec 07 2012 10:49:11 A nurse at the hospital who was duped by a prank call from two Australian radio DJs concerning Prince William's pregnant wife, Catherine, has apparently committed suicide, the hospital confirmed Friday.

Clinton urges calm amid tensions in Northern Ireland updated Fri Dec 07 2012 07:05:12 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned recent outbreaks of violence in Northern Ireland and urged a continued commitment to peace during meetings Friday with political leaders in Belfast.

Duchess Catherine - Fast Facts updated Thu Dec 06 2012 11:38:32 Here is a look at the life of the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton.

Reports: UK publicist Max Clifford questioned on sex abuse claims updated Thu Dec 06 2012 10:13:29 Celebrity publicist Max Clifford was arrested Thursday by police investigating sex abuse allegations sparked by a scandal involving a now-deceased TV host, British media reports said.

Pregnant Catherine leaves hospital after acute morning sickness treatment updated Thu Dec 06 2012 05:57:39 Looking slightly wan but smiling, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, left a hospital Thursday morning, three days after being admitted for acute morning sickness.

Clinton: Situation in Syria is 'accelerating' updated Thu Dec 06 2012 05:10:51 The situation in Syria is accelerating, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday, amid reports that President Bashar al-Assad's government may be preparing to use chemical weapons.

Ships collide in North Sea, killing 4 updated Thu Dec 06 2012 04:43:09 The search for the missing crew members from a North Sea cargo ship collision has been called off Thursday afternoon, the Netherlands Coast Guard said in a statement.

Germany agrees to send Patriot missiles, troops to Turkey updated Thu Dec 06 2012 02:58:18 The German Cabinet has agreed to send Patriot missiles and up to 400 soldiers to Turkey to deter the Syrian civil war from spilling into the country.

Rescue operation under way after ships collide in North Sea updated Wed Dec 05 2012 18:37:51 Rescue operations were under way in the North Sea after a container vessel collided Wednesday night with a car carrier, which had 24 people aboard when it started sinking, a spokesman for the Netherlands Coast Guard said Thursday.

Clock ticks on unclaimed £64 million lottery ticket updated Wed Dec 05 2012 07:36:21 Six months ago, a winning ticket was bought for the Euromillions lottery draw in or near the English town of Stevenage, north of London. But the jackpot -- a sizable £63.8 million ($103 million) -- has never been claimed.

Radio DJs pretend to be queen, make prank call to Catherine's hospital updated Wed Dec 05 2012 06:47:14 Two Australian radio DJs made a prank call to the hospital where Prince William's pregnant wife, Catherine, is staying with acute morning sickness, claiming to be Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles.

Royal baby announcement marks dramatic break with tradition updated Tue Dec 04 2012 08:00:02 The news the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a child marks a dramatic departure from previous royal pregnancies. For it is believed even the queen may not have been given the happy news.

Royal baby: Catherine spends second day in hospital updated Tue Dec 04 2012 06:44:49 Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is spending a second day in a central London hospital Tuesday after being admitted with acute morning sickness.

Catherine and William baby news sparks media frenzy updated Tue Dec 04 2012 02:38:46 "A nation's joy, a husband's nerves," exclaimed Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, as it contrasted Prince William's anxious wait at his pregnant wife's bedside with the excitement generated by news of her impending motherhood.

Duchess of Cambridge: From college sweetheart to queen in waiting updated Mon Dec 03 2012 12:47:29 When Kate Middleton walked down the aisle and into the British Royal Family last year, she lifted the spirits of nation mired in economic gloom.

William and Catherine expecting royal child updated Mon Dec 03 2012 11:34:57 Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their first child after 19 months of marriage, the palace announced Monday.

Epic weekend-long traffic jam in Russia stretched 125 miles updated Sun Dec 02 2012 17:00:14 If you've ever griped about being mired in a traffic jam, there was proof this weekend in Russia that it could have been worse.

Author J.K. Rowling feels 'duped' by Cameron over hacking inquiry updated Sat Dec 01 2012 08:30:50 Celebrated "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling says she feels "duped and angry" over British Prime Minister David Cameron's response to a major inquiry into phone hacking and other abuses by the press.

Greenland, Antarctica ice melt speeding up, study finds updated Thu Nov 29 2012 14:36:36 Two decades of satellite readings back up what dramatic pictures have suggested in recent years: The mile-thick ice sheets that cover Greenland and most of Antarctica are melting at a faster rate in a warming world.

Husband refuses to cooperate in Ireland abortion case inquiry updated Thu Nov 29 2012 14:33:04 The husband of a woman who died after reportedly being refused an abortion in Ireland said Friday he will not cooperate with an inquiry into her death.

UK court suspends sentence for soldier over Iraqi pistol updated Thu Nov 29 2012 13:45:57 A British special forces soldier was freed from prison Thursday after an appeals court shortened and then suspended the sentence he was serving for keeping a pistol presented to him by Iraqi forces in 2007.

Continental Airlines cleared of criminal responsibility in Concorde crash updated Thu Nov 29 2012 11:29:00 A French appeals court on Thursday cleared Continental Airlines of criminal responsibility for the Air France Concorde crash that killed 113 people in 2000, but affirmed a civil judgment against the U.S. carrier.

International tribunal acquits former Kosovo PM in war crimes retrial updated Thu Nov 29 2012 05:01:22 For the second time, an international tribunal has acquitted a former Kosovo prime minister and two others of abusing and killing Serbs, raising fears that the Thursday ruling could further strain tense relations between the two countries.

Assange disregards questions on free press, his reported ill health updated Thu Nov 29 2012 04:08:04 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange declined to discuss government abuse of the press by the country that has been shielding him from arrest in a CNN interview that was more remarkable for what he didn't say than any revelations about his plight.

Milly Dowler: Murdered schoolgirl at heart of hacking scandal updated Wed Nov 28 2012 13:03:00 In the years leading up to 2011, several celebrities, royals and politicians had claimed to have had their phones hacked by News of The World. The paper's royal editor and a private investigator had even been convicted of intercepting phone messages and spent time in prison. The story was covered on the inside pages of selected newspapers but failed to really capture the British public's attention.

Giant 'seagull' set to land on Istanbul skyline updated Wed Nov 28 2012 06:08:09 Wheeling around the skies above the ferry boats and cargo ships, seagulls are as a familiar sight above the Bosphorus as the commuters and containers on it.

New gym turns workouts into watts updated Tue Nov 27 2012 06:29:42 If you're the type of person who thinks working out is just a waste of energy, then a new gym developed in the UK might help change your mind.

U.S., Europe crack down on websites selling counterfeit goods updated Mon Nov 26 2012 20:42:01 For the third straight year, federal customs officials marked the Cyber Monday online shopping extravaganza by seizing scores of websites that were allegedly selling counterfeit or falsely labeled products to unsuspecting customers.

Portrait exhibition a picture perfect end to Queen's jubilee year updated Mon Nov 26 2012 13:06:31 Four portraits of Queen Elizabeth II by pop artist Andy Warhol have gone on display at her home, Windsor Castle, for the first time as part of an exhibition of official images of the monarch marking the end of her Diamond Jubilee year.

Fire kills 14 at workshop for disabled in Germany updated Mon Nov 26 2012 11:18:38 Fire raged through a workshop for the disabled in southwestern Germany on Monday, killing 14 people, police said.

Rupert Murdoch: The last press baron updated Mon Nov 26 2012 09:43:45 Rupert Murdoch is the last of a dying breed: An old-fashioned press baron with ink running through his veins, a hefty checkbook, and a hunger for the next big story.

England flooding kills 1, more rain on way updated Sun Nov 25 2012 07:58:38 Days of heavy rain have led to flooding in southwestern England and parts of Wales and at least one fatality, British authorities said Sunday.

Ruling party in Catalonia region loses seats in parliament updated Sun Nov 25 2012 00:01:59 Before Sunday's elections in Catalonia, Artur Mas, president of the region's parliament, promised a referendum on independence for one of Spain's most important regions if he won re-election.

Report: Train slams into vehicle in southern Italy, killing 6 updated Sat Nov 24 2012 16:56:11 Six people died after a train slammed into a vehicle early Saturday evening in southern Italy, the nation's official news agency reported, citing investigative and other sources.

Irish Daily Star editor resigns over duchess' topless photos updated Sat Nov 24 2012 14:05:34 The editor of the Irish Daily Star resigned Saturday "as a result of the publication on 15 September 2012," which revealed topless photos of the duchess of Cambridge, according to a statement from the paper.

Pope names six new cardinals with global flavor updated Sat Nov 24 2012 10:33:28 Pope Benedict XVI appointed six new cardinals in a special ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, all of them from countries outside Europe.

UK spies unable to crack coded message from WWII carrier pigeon updated Fri Nov 23 2012 16:21:49 Not even the British spy agencies that inspired James Bond can solve the mystery of a secret World War II message recently found on the skeleton of a carrier pigeon in a house chimney.

Husband wants answers over wife whose death sparked abortion debate updated Fri Nov 23 2012 07:59:02 One fateful day in October, life changed forever for Praveen Halappanavar.

Report: Pussy Riot member asks for solitary confinement updated Fri Nov 23 2012 04:01:31 One of the members of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot serving a two-year prison sentence has asked to be transferred to solitary confinement because of "strained relations" with other inmates, state media reported Friday.

Pope's book on Jesus challenges Christmas traditions updated Thu Nov 22 2012 12:20:11 It's Christmas, but not as you know it: a new book released this week by Pope Benedict XVI looks at the early life of Jesus -- and debunks several myths about how the Nativity unfolded.

France's Sarkozy questioned over illegal campaign fund claims updated Thu Nov 22 2012 04:02:04 Nicolas Sarkozy may be breathing a bit easier after authorities on Thursday decided not to pursue a formal investigation against the former French president, but rather to treat him as what officials described as a "witness-under-caution."

Report: Thousands of children face sex abuse by gangs in England updated Wed Nov 21 2012 11:23:31 Thousands of children in England have been sexually exploited by gangs or groups of men or are at high risk of sexual exploitation, according to a report released Wednesday.

Connecting continents amid archaeology and earthquakes updated Wed Nov 21 2012 07:24:40 As a city that sits astride two continents, Istanbul has always been a strategic gateway between the East and West. But an ambitious railway project is pulling the two continents even closer together with the construction of the world's deepest submerged tunnel.

Police seek man who knocked out girl in London street assault updated Wed Nov 21 2012 06:26:50 One moment the teenage girl is walking down a street in London. The next, she lies unconscious on the sidewalk, knocked out cold by a single punch to the head from an unknown assailant.

Slavery scoop among CNN winners at FPA media awards updated Wed Nov 21 2012 06:26:22 CNN Digital and CNN International have triumphed at the Foreign Press Association Media Awards, winning three categories.

Polish police break up plot to bomb Parliament, prosecutors say updated Tue Nov 20 2012 13:02:18 Polish authorities said Tuesday they've broken up a plot to bomb Parliament, arresting two people and recovering enough materials to make a 4-ton bomb.

Greenhouse gases reached record highs in 2011, says U.N. study updated Tue Nov 20 2012 11:55:00 Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere reached record highs in 2011, according to new data published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Dozens dead after clashes in Syrian border town updated Tue Nov 20 2012 11:32:14 A flashpoint Syrian border town recently captured by rebels was reeling Tuesday after deadly clashes erupted between Syrian rebels and a Kurdish militia.

Timeline of UK phone hacking scandal updated Mon Nov 19 2012 12:33:48 Accusations that journalists at Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers hacked into the phones of politicians, celebrities and unwitting people caught up in the news -- including child murder victims -- have severely bruised his media empire.

Protesters in Ireland rally for abortion rights updated Sat Nov 17 2012 21:57:15 Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Dublin on Saturday to remember a woman who died after being refused an abortion and to demand a change to the country's laws.

Jailed leader calls for end of Kurdish hunger strike updated Sat Nov 17 2012 08:29:57 The jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party has called an end to a mass hunger strike in Turkey staged by Kurdish prison inmates and politicians.

Saving trees with smartphones: A high-tech solution to disease updated Fri Nov 16 2012 10:44:39 Britain's celebrated landscape is set to be changed forever as an incurable disease threatens the existence of one of its most familiar trees.

2 Croatians acquitted of Balkan war crimes updated Fri Nov 16 2012 08:32:20 Two top Croatian commanders previously convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Balkan wars were acquitted Friday.

BBC settles politician's libel claim in child abuse story for $293,000 updated Thu Nov 15 2012 16:15:45 The BBC will pay British politician Lord Alistair McAlpine £185,000, or about $293,480, to settle his libel claim arising from a news program about child abuse allegations at children's homes, the BBC said Thursday.

Retired bishop, priest arrested on child sex abuse charges updated Wed Nov 14 2012 14:25:27 A retired bishop and a retired priest have been arrested by British police on suspicion of sexual offences against boys and young men -- one as young as 12 -- in the 1980s and 1990s.

Woman's death prompts abortion debate in Ireland updated Wed Nov 14 2012 13:07:07 Ireland's strict anti-abortion laws are under fire after an Indian woman living there died after being refused an abortion last month.

Radical cleric Abu Qatada released from UK jail updated Tue Nov 13 2012 07:11:29 Radical cleric Abu Qatada was released from jail on bail Tuesday, following a successful appeal Monday against deportation from the United Kingdom to face terror charges in Jordan.

Radical cleric, alleged terror fund-raiser Abu Qatada wins deportation battle updated Mon Nov 12 2012 07:50:48 Radical cleric Abu Qatada has won a legal battle that means he will not be deported from the United Kingdom to Jordan, the latest round in a long-running battle over British efforts to deport the man accused of funding terrorist groups and said to have inspired one of the 9/11 hijackers.

BBC: 'Unacceptable' failings mark flawed BBC report updated Mon Nov 12 2012 04:45:17 An investigation into a BBC "Newsnight" program that proved flawed has concluded that its production was marked by a series of "unacceptable" failures, the BBC said Monday.

Police: Man, 70, arrested in Jimmy Savile sex abuse investigation updated Sun Nov 11 2012 04:14:36 A 70-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an investigation into sex abuse allegations against late TV presenter Jimmy Savile, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

A steady rise, a fast fall for BBC's George Entwistle updated Sun Nov 11 2012 02:10:35 It was, undoubtedly, a media label George Entwistle did not like: "Incurious George."

Computer expert sentenced over Vatican leaks updated Sat Nov 10 2012 10:05:54 A Vatican computer technician received a two-month suspended sentence Saturday after he was found guilty of helping to leak Vatican secrets to the media.

BBC's news director, deputy 'step aside' in fallout over false sex abuse report updated Sat Nov 10 2012 06:35:48 The British Broadcasting Corporation's director and deputy director of news have "stepped aside" pending an internal review over a report that falsely implicated a former senior political official in a child sex scandal, the media organization said Monday.

Soldiers killed in Turkey helicopter crash updated Sat Nov 10 2012 03:52:16 Seventeen military personnel died in a helicopter crash in Turkey, state media reported Saturday.

Report: Police probe death at Swedish prime minister's residence updated Fri Nov 09 2012 09:38:54 A man has died in an incident at the official residence of Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt in Stockholm, Swedish police confirmed Friday.

Former oil executive named archbishop of Canterbury updated Fri Nov 09 2012 06:42:57 The Church of England named former oil executive Justin Welby as the next archbishop of Canterbury, making him the titular leader of the world's 77 million Anglicans.

Turkey mulls defensive measures on Syrian border updated Thu Nov 08 2012 10:56:00 Turkey is drawing up contingency plans with the NATO military alliance to fortify its border with Syria, and a Patriot missile deployment is one option on the table, Turkish officials say.

African flavor at the heart of Paris updated Thu Nov 08 2012 05:57:28 Paris is home to tens of thousands of Africans who have added the tastes, sounds and look of home to the city's cultural mix.

Greek Parliament approves austerity cuts updated Wed Nov 07 2012 09:31:50 The Greek parliament early Thursday narrowly adopted a new round of austerity cuts that are required for Greece to receive the next installment of a crucial international economic bailout.

French ministers back draft bill on same-sex marriage updated Wed Nov 07 2012 07:59:17 French ministers grappled Wednesday with the issue of same-sex marriage and adoption rights as the Cabinet approved a draft bill in the face of fierce resistance from the Roman Catholic Church and social conservatives.

Former justice minister files paternity suit updated Tue Nov 06 2012 13:15:46 Former French justice minister Rachida Dati is launching a paternity suit Tuesday against a French businessman she claims is the father of her daughter, an attorney for the businessman confirmed.

Police arrest Croatian soccer fans ahead of Paris match updated Tue Nov 06 2012 08:11:20 French police arrested 103 Croatian soccer fans Tuesday morning ahead of a match between Paris Saint Germain and Dinamo Zagreb, police officials said, amid fears of possible hooliganism.

Putin sacks defense minister amid corruption scandal updated Tue Nov 06 2012 05:22:09 Russia's president fired the country's defense minister Tuesday after his office became embroiled in a controversy involving alleged corrupt property deals, state media reported.

Greek strike shuts down country ahead of cliffhanger austerity vote updated Tue Nov 06 2012 03:53:15 The nation of Greece has come to a screeching halt again.

Migrant ship sinks in Mediterranean killing 10 updated Sun Nov 04 2012 11:02:00 At least 10 people drowned in the Mediterranean when a ship sank between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa Sunday, according to Italy's official news agency.

Mass hunger strike in Turkish prisons enters 52nd day updated Fri Nov 02 2012 14:37:24 Turkey's government announced Friday that at least 682 inmates were participating in a hunger strike in at least 67 prisons across the country, but it insisted that no protesters were in critical condition.

Second suspect questioned again in Savile probe updated Fri Nov 02 2012 11:02:58 A suspect named by British media as entertainer Freddie Starr faced further questioning from police Friday in connection with an investigation into sex abuse claims involving late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile.

UK man charged after children given trick-or-treat cocaine bags updated Fri Nov 02 2012 07:01:39 Police in northern England were called to investigate this week after children who were out trick-or-treating for Halloween were given small snap-top bags of what turned out to be cocaine.

British police make second arrest in Savile probe updated Thu Nov 01 2012 15:28:21 British media have named entertainer Freddie Starr as the second celebrity to be arrested in connection with an investigation into sex abuse claims involving late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile.

Journalist who embarrassed Greeks with Swiss bank accounts is acquitted updated Thu Nov 01 2012 12:53:05 A Greek investigative journalist was acquitted of criminal charges Thursday after he published the names of about 2,000 Greeks with Swiss bank accounts, a move that embarrassed the country's political and business elite.