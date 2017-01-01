Nine people, some of them children, have been found dead at three crime scenes in Edmonton, Alberta, and nearby Fort Saskatchewan, police said Tuesday.
Cuban-Americans show a sharp generational divide about this month's historic U.S. announcement to normalize ties with Cuba.
A missing priest in violence-plagued Guerrero state was found dead in an alley on Christmas Day, his diocese said.
An Argentine court issued an unprecedented ruling that favors the rights of an orangutan held in captivity.
Here's a look at what you need need to know about Cuba, a communist country located in the Caribbean Sea, approximately 90 miles south of Florida.
How did the leader of a Cuban spy ring serving life in a U.S. prison manage to impregnate his wife in Havana?
U.S. officials have refused to release the spy's name, but sources inside the government and out tell CNN his name is Rolando Sarraff Trujillo.
For many, the prospect of better Cuban relations brings visions of the reopening of an exotic country, but it brings apprehension to many Cuban exiles.
Just 90 miles away, Cuba inevitably shares a long history with the United States, from conquistadors to the Spanish-American War to the Cold War.
Major League Baseball says it's "closely monitoring" President Barack Obama's historic announcement to normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba.
5 men are tasting freedom for the first time in years as part of a U.S.-Cuba deal, including one described as an important U.S. intelligence agent in Cuba.
Cuba's release of U.S. government subcontractor Alan Gross virtually eliminates the last major impediment to better U.S. relations with Havana.
As soon as Alan Gross left Cuban airspace, he called his daughters to say what he'd dreamed of saying for years: "I'm free," a spokeswoman says.
Here's a look at the life of Cuban leader Raul Castro.
Adán Cortés says he disrupted the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to tell the world about violence in Mexico.
Nations working on a global treaty to combat climate change and handle its ill effects came to a basic draft agreement at conference in Lima, Peru.
Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe resigns after days of anti-government protests.
A Brazilian man has confessed to killing 39 women in the Rio de Janeiro region, police said Thursday.
Parents of missing students in Guerrero state in Mexico vow they will not give up the search.
The remains of at least one of the 43 students who went missing in Mexico's Guerrero state have been identified, lawyers for the victims' relatives say.
Civil Police in Brazil say one of their helicopters made a startling discovery -- a huge swastika in the bottom of a swimming pool.
Alan Gross' wife renews calls for the United States to bring him home, five years after Cuban authorities arrested him.
Here's a look at Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti makes up the western one-third of the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. The eastern two-thirds of the island is the Dominican Republic.
Exit polls put Tabaré Vazquez of the left-wing Broad Front coalition in the lead in Uruguay's presidential runoff.
Roberto Gomez Bolanos, aka "Chespirito," died Friday at the age of 85. r.
Mexico's leader proposed a series of reforms Thursday that he hopes will help combat widespread crime and corruption.
Police in Brazil killed four young men in September. The families suspect the youths were tortured and want answers.
At least 13 inmates at a Venezuela prison, all of whom were on hunger strike, have died after a drugs binge, according to officials.
A top local police official in Mexico was arrested in connection with the disappearance of 43 college students, authorities said.
Riot police forcibly cleared protesters from Mexico City's main square late Thursday as outrage mounted over the case of dozens of missing students.
Two men are arrested in the deaths of Honduran beauty queen María José Alvarado Muñoz and her sister, and one of the men is the sister's boyfriend.
A Honduran beauty queen has disappeared days before the start of the Miss World pageant.
Here's a look at what you need to know about the Mexican Drug War. The Mexican government has been fighting a war with drug traffickers since December 2006. At the same time, drug cartels have fought each other for control of territory. More than 60,000 people have been killed from 2006 to 2012, according to the most recent data available from Human Rights Watch.
Isrrael Galindo of California hopes his son, among the 43 missing Mexican students, is alive with the others, despite authorities' report of a massacre.
Here's a look at the life of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
Mexico's 43 missing students: Family and friends share their stories.
Former Mayor Jose Luis Abarca is formally charged in the deaths of students who disappeared in Mexico in September, prosecutors say.
Official: Three men arrested in connection with the disappearance of Mexican students in Iguala, Mexico, have admitted to killing many people.
As Mexico's missing students case sparks protests, the prosecutor's remark of "enough, I'm tired," has become a rallying cry.
A jet crashed Sunday near Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, killing all nine people on board, including pastor Myles Munroe, authorities said.
A jet crashed Sunday near Freeport, a city on the island of Grand Bahama, killing all nine people on board, authorities said.
Some say the time is right for Alan Gross, an American government subcontractor imprisoned in Cuba, to be swapped with Cubans held in the U.S.
Here's some background information about Operation Fast and Furious. From 2009 - 2011, under Operation Fast and Furious, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Phoenix Field Division, along with other partners, allowed illegal gun sales, believed to be destined for Mexican drug cartels, in order to track the sellers and purchasers.
Students, parents, friends and residents of this town in southern Mexico are demanding justice in the case of a slain student they say was the victim of horrific torture.
A Mexican mayor whom the country's attorney general has called the "probable mastermind" of a mass abduction of 43 students has been arrested, police say.
Here's a look at Hurricane Sandy. As a hurricane and post-tropical cyclone, Sandy is responsible for 117 deaths in the United States and 69 more in Canada and the Caribbean.
On Sunday, Raquel and Pedro Alvarado buried three of their children -- Erica, Alex and Jose Angel -- in the Mexican village of El Control, just five miles south of the Texas border.
Joran van der Sloot's wife says her husband was stabbed twice in the Peruvian prison where he is serving time for murder, according to reports.
It was a scare no one aboard the Halloween horror cruise expected.
Investigators in Mexico arrested dozens of suspects after 43 students disappeared in Iguala, Mexico -- but the students are still missing.
Here's a look at the life of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.
U.S. Marine reservist Sgt. Andrew Paul Tahmooressi, who was detained in Mexico for seven months, is spending his first free day with family in Miami.
Mexico freed U.S. Marine reservist Sgt. Andrew Paul Tahmooressi, who'd been held in a prison there for seven months.
Michael Zehaf-Bibeau has been identified by Canadian officials to their American counterparts as the suspected gunman in Wednesday's Ottawa shootings.
Hundreds or thousands of babies were allegedly stolen from their parents or given away during Chile's Pinochet dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s.
Here's a look at the life of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff won a hotly contested runoff election on Sunday.
The governor of Mexico's Guerrero state is stepping aside amid a growing political crisis over last month's mass kidnapping of 43 college students.
Mexican authorities seek the former mayor of Iguala, where 43 students were kidnapped last month, as a "probable" suspect in their disappearance.
A former mayor is a "probable" suspect in the disappearance of 43 students who were kidnapped last month, Mexican authorities said.
Ninety-one Cuban health workers are heading to West Africa on Tuesday to join other medical professionals in the battle against Ebola.
The tiny faces pressed against the airport window stare in wonder at the aircraft waiting for them at the end of the sky bridge: this is the plane that will take them to a new life.
It's a double threat. Hurricanes are barreling through both the Atlantic and Pacific on both sides of the continental United States.
Bermuda is bracing for one of the most powerful storms in recent years.
A 7.4-magnitude quake caused some damage and killed at least one person in El Salvador.
Bolivian President Evo Morales declared victory in the South American country's election Sunday.
In the sweltering Caribbean heat, the Cuban doctor swathes himself in a plastic protective suit.
His cartel helped give Ciudad Juarez its infamous reputation as one of the world's most violent cities.
Here's a look at the life of Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world's most wanted terrorists.
A 6.2-magnitude quake struck Tuesday northeast of San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
A shipwreck found by an American explorer off the coast of Haiti is not the long-lost Santa Maria, Christopher Columbus' flagship, U.N. experts say.
A lightning strike killed 11 members of an indigenous tribe in northern Colombia Monday after an electrical storm broke out during an early morning ritual.
Mexican federal forces are on the way to Iguala, where 43 students went missing, and local police have been ordered to lay down their weapons.
Mexican authorities think they may have found the remains of missing students and soccer players in mass graves.
Brazil's presidential vote is headed for a runoff.
Former Haitian dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier died of a heart attack in Port-au-Prince at the age of 63, a family member told CNN Saturday.
Troops captured Hector Beltran Leyva on Wednesday in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, at a seafood restaurant, officials said.
Forget kissing babies, to win office in Brazil you may have to leap a building in a single bound.
The Atlantic Ocean, hurricane-wise, has been relatively quiet this season. But not the northeastern Pacific.
The revolution, apparently, will not have its own perfume line. Fragrances dedicated to "Che" Guevara and Hugo Chavez, have been canceled in Cuba.
The First Lady of Honduras discusses what can be done about the many women and children leaving Central America.
Cuba says 9,000 restaurants can now be privately owned; analysts say that change will help the island's tourism economy.
Tourists are still stranded in Los Cabos, Mexico, days after Odile slammed the popular vacation destination as a Category 3 hurricane.
Hurricane Odile was downgraded to a Category 1 storm, yet it will still bring flooding to Baja California.
Hurricane Odile churned toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula Sunday, threatening to slam the popular tourist destination.
A Saskatoon driver who stole a city bus and bumped into two other vehicles won't lose his license, police in the Canadian city said.
Hurricane Norbert lashed Mexico's west coast Saturday with powerful winds and drenching rains, the latter of which triggered mudslides.
At 85 feet long and 65 tons, the newly unveiled Dreadnoughtus schrani dinosaur was among the biggest land creatures ever.
Rescuers pulled 20 workers from a mine in Nicaragua on Saturday, dozens of hours after it collapsed and buried them underground, authorities said.
Twenty miners were trapped and three missing in Nicaragua Friday after a remote metals mine collapsed, according to Government news source.
Fighter jets escort Canadian plane back to airport, two women arrested for drunken fighting and threats, officials say.
