Man kills 8 people in Edmonton before committing suicide, police say updated 731 days ago Nine people, some of them children, have been found dead at three crime scenes in Edmonton, Alberta, and nearby Fort Saskatchewan, police said Tuesday.

Generation gap: Renewed ties expose painful Cuban-American rift updated 735 days ago Cuban-Americans show a sharp generational divide about this month's historic U.S. announcement to normalize ties with Cuba.

Kidnapped Mexican priest found dead on Christmas Day updated 735 days ago A missing priest in violence-plagued Guerrero state was found dead in an alley on Christmas Day, his diocese said.

Argentine orangutan granted unprecedented legal rights updated 739 days ago An Argentine court issued an unprecedented ruling that favors the rights of an orangutan held in captivity.

Cuba Fast Facts updated 739 days ago Here's a look at what you need need to know about Cuba, a communist country located in the Caribbean Sea, approximately 90 miles south of Florida.

Cuban spy's ultimate mystery: How he got his wife pregnant from a U.S. prison updated 740 days ago How did the leader of a Cuban spy ring serving life in a U.S. prison manage to impregnate his wife in Havana?

Sources identify mystery man freed in historic U.S.-Cuba deal updated 744 days ago U.S. officials have refused to release the spy's name, but sources inside the government and out tell CNN his name is Rolando Sarraff Trujillo.

Hard times and broken families haunt the hope of a new Cuba updated 744 days ago For many, the prospect of better Cuban relations brings visions of the reopening of an exotic country, but it brings apprehension to many Cuban exiles.

In the waters between the U.S. and Cuba lies a long history updated 745 days ago Just 90 miles away, Cuba inevitably shares a long history with the United States, from conquistadors to the Spanish-American War to the Cold War.

Major League Baseball eyes U.S.-Cuba opening updated 745 days ago Major League Baseball says it's "closely monitoring" President Barack Obama's historic announcement to normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba.

Mystery man among 5 freed in historic U.S.-Cuba deal updated 745 days ago 5 men are tasting freedom for the first time in years as part of a U.S.-Cuba deal, including one described as an important U.S. intelligence agent in Cuba.

Why the Cuba deal happened now updated 745 days ago Cuba's release of U.S. government subcontractor Alan Gross virtually eliminates the last major impediment to better U.S. relations with Havana.

'I'm free': American Alan Gross' emotional return from Cuban prison updated 745 days ago As soon as Alan Gross left Cuban airspace, he called his daughters to say what he'd dreamed of saying for years: "I'm free," a spokeswoman says.

Raul Castro Fast Facts updated 745 days ago Here's a look at the life of Cuban leader Raul Castro.

Mexico's 43 missing students 'main motivation' for Nobel interruption updated 748 days ago Adán Cortés says he disrupted the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to tell the world about violence in Mexico.

Richer countries agree to help poorer ones in climate change agreement updated 748 days ago Nations working on a global treaty to combat climate change and handle its ill effects came to a basic draft agreement at conference in Lima, Peru.

Haiti Prime Minister resigns after anti-government protests updated 748 days ago Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe resigns after days of anti-government protests.

Brazilian man says he killed dozens of women in Rio de Janeiro region updated 750 days ago A Brazilian man has confessed to killing 39 women in the Rio de Janeiro region, police said Thursday.

In Mexico, parents of missing students vow search will continue updated 754 days ago Parents of missing students in Guerrero state in Mexico vow they will not give up the search.

Slain Mexican student identified updated 755 days ago The remains of at least one of the 43 students who went missing in Mexico's Guerrero state have been identified, lawyers for the victims' relatives say.

Police helicopter finds huge swastika in bottom of pool in Brazil updated 757 days ago Civil Police in Brazil say one of their helicopters made a startling discovery -- a huge swastika in the bottom of a swimming pool.

'He will not endure another year,' says wife of American imprisoned in Cuba updated 759 days ago Alan Gross' wife renews calls for the United States to bring him home, five years after Cuban authorities arrested him.

Haiti Fast Facts updated 760 days ago Here's a look at Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti makes up the western one-third of the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. The eastern two-thirds of the island is the Dominican Republic.

Uruguay: Marijuana law gets boost in presidential vote updated 761 days ago Exit polls put Tabaré Vazquez of the left-wing Broad Front coalition in the lead in Uruguay's presidential runoff.

Colombian rebels release general held hostage for weeks updated 762 days ago FARC guerrilla leaders confirm they captured a top Colombian general over the weekend.

Legendary Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos dies updated 764 days ago Roberto Gomez Bolanos, aka "Chespirito," died Friday at the age of 85. r.

President pushes reforms: 'Mexico must change' updated 765 days ago Mexico's leader proposed a series of reforms Thursday that he hopes will help combat widespread crime and corruption.

Families point to police in young men's brutal deaths in Brazil updated 765 days ago Police in Brazil killed four young men in September. The families suspect the youths were tortured and want answers.

Ministry: 13 dead at Venezuela prison after inmates binge on drugs updated 765 days ago At least 13 inmates at a Venezuela prison, all of whom were on hunger strike, have died after a drugs binge, according to officials.

Top local cop arrested in missing 43 Mexican students case updated 770 days ago A top local police official in Mexico was arrested in connection with the disappearance of 43 college students, authorities said.

Clashes erupt in Mexico City protests over missing students updated 771 days ago Riot police forcibly cleared protesters from Mexico City's main square late Thursday as outrage mounted over the case of dozens of missing students.

Two men arrested in deaths of Honduran beauty queen and her sister updated 773 days ago Two men are arrested in the deaths of Honduran beauty queen María José Alvarado Muñoz and her sister, and one of the men is the sister's boyfriend.

Colombian rebel leaders confirm capture of top general updated 774 days ago FARC guerrilla leaders confirm they captured a top Colombian general over the weekend.

Honduran beauty queen missing days before pageant updated 774 days ago A Honduran beauty queen has disappeared days before the start of the Miss World pageant.

Mexico Drug War Fast Facts updated 774 days ago Here's a look at what you need to know about the Mexican Drug War. The Mexican government has been fighting a war with drug traffickers since December 2006. At the same time, drug cartels have fought each other for control of territory. More than 60,000 people have been killed from 2006 to 2012, according to the most recent data available from Human Rights Watch.

Crying for justice, clinging to hope: The parents of Mexico's missing 43 updated 777 days ago Isrrael Galindo of California hopes his son, among the 43 missing Mexican students, is alive with the others, despite authorities' report of a massacre.

Enrique Peña Nieto Fast Facts updated 778 days ago Here's a look at the life of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mexico's 43 missing students: Who are they? updated 778 days ago Mexico's 43 missing students: Family and friends share their stories.

Former mayor charged in Mexico student deaths updated 778 days ago Former Mayor Jose Luis Abarca is formally charged in the deaths of students who disappeared in Mexico in September, prosecutors say.

Remains could be those of 43 missing Mexican students updated 781 days ago Official: Three men arrested in connection with the disappearance of Mexican students in Iguala, Mexico, have admitted to killing many people.

Historic protests convulse Mexico updated 781 days ago As Mexico's missing students case sparks protests, the prosecutor's remark of "enough, I'm tired," has become a rallying cry.

Jet crash in Bahamas kills 9; prominent pastor Myles Munroe among the dead updated 782 days ago A jet crashed Sunday near Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, killing all nine people on board, including pastor Myles Munroe, authorities said.

Could a U.S.-Cuba prisoner swap break the ice? updated 785 days ago Some say the time is right for Alan Gross, an American government subcontractor imprisoned in Cuba, to be swapped with Cubans held in the U.S.

Operation Fast and Furious Fast Facts updated 785 days ago Here's some background information about Operation Fast and Furious. From 2009 - 2011, under Operation Fast and Furious, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Phoenix Field Division, along with other partners, allowed illegal gun sales, believed to be destined for Mexican drug cartels, in order to track the sellers and purchasers.

Slain Mexican student's friends, family demand justice updated 786 days ago Students, parents, friends and residents of this town in southern Mexico are demanding justice in the case of a slain student they say was the victim of horrific torture.

Mexican mayor, wife arrested in case of missing students updated 787 days ago A Mexican mayor whom the country's attorney general has called the "probable mastermind" of a mass abduction of 43 students has been arrested, police say.

Hurricane Sandy Fast Facts updated 787 days ago Here's a look at Hurricane Sandy. As a hurricane and post-tropical cyclone, Sandy is responsible for 117 deaths in the United States and 69 more in Canada and the Caribbean.

3 U.S. citizens among 4 people killed mysteriously in Mexico updated 788 days ago On Sunday, Raquel and Pedro Alvarado buried three of their children -- Erica, Alex and Jose Angel -- in the Mexican village of El Control, just five miles south of the Texas border.

Wife: Joran van der Sloot stabbed in prison updated 789 days ago Joran van der Sloot's wife says her husband was stabbed twice in the Peruvian prison where he is serving time for murder, according to reports.

Halloween horror cruise became 'nightmare,' passengers say; ship evacuated updated 789 days ago It was a scare no one aboard the Halloween horror cruise expected.

New arrests could crack case of Mexico's missing students, prosecutor says updated 789 days ago Investigators in Mexico arrested dozens of suspects after 43 students disappeared in Iguala, Mexico -- but the students are still missing.

Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Fast Facts updated 790 days ago Here's a look at the life of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.

Mexico frees Marine detained for seven months on weapons charges updated 791 days ago U.S. Marine reservist Sgt. Andrew Paul Tahmooressi, who was detained in Mexico for seven months, is spending his first free day with family in Miami.

U.S. Marine reservist freed from Mexican prison, arrives in San Diego updated 791 days ago Mexico freed U.S. Marine reservist Sgt. Andrew Paul Tahmooressi, who'd been held in a prison there for seven months.

'Terrorist' murdered soldier 'in cold blood,' Canada's Prime Minister says updated 792 days ago Michael Zehaf-Bibeau has been identified by Canadian officials to their American counterparts as the suspected gunman in Wednesday's Ottawa shootings.

Chile's 'Children of Silence' seek truth updated 792 days ago Hundreds or thousands of babies were allegedly stolen from their parents or given away during Chile's Pinochet dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dilma Rousseff Fast Facts updated 794 days ago Here's a look at the life of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

President Dilma Rousseff wins re-election in Brazil updated 796 days ago Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff won a hotly contested runoff election on Sunday.

Mexican governor steps aside after student kidnappings updated 799 days ago The governor of Mexico's Guerrero state is stepping aside amid a growing political crisis over last month's mass kidnapping of 43 college students.

Iguala, Mexico, ex-mayor 'probable' suspect in case of 43 missing students updated 799 days ago Mexican authorities seek the former mayor of Iguala, where 43 students were kidnapped last month, as a "probable" suspect in their disappearance.

In Ebola fight, Cuba flexes medical diplomacy muscle updated 802 days ago Ninety-one Cuban health workers are heading to West Africa on Tuesday to join other medical professionals in the battle against Ebola.

'They deserve our help': Uruguay welcomes Syrian refugees updated 803 days ago The tiny faces pressed against the airport window stare in wonder at the aircraft waiting for them at the end of the sky bridge: this is the plane that will take them to a new life.

Hurricane passes over Bermuda while another may just miss Hawaii updated 805 days ago It's a double threat. Hurricanes are barreling through both the Atlantic and Pacific on both sides of the continental United States.

Surf's up, way up: Hurricanes target Bermuda, Hawaii updated 806 days ago It's a double threat. Hurricanes are barreling through both the Atlantic and Pacific on both sides of the continental United States.

Hurricane Gonzalo bears down on Bermuda updated 807 days ago Bermuda is bracing for one of the most powerful storms in recent years.

Category 3 Hurricane Gonzalo bears down on Bermuda updated 808 days ago Bermuda is bracing for one of the most powerful storms in recent years.

El Salvador reports some damage after 7.4-magnitude quake updated 809 days ago A 7.4-magnitude quake caused some damage and killed at least one person in El Salvador.

Morales declares victory in Bolivian presidential vote updated 811 days ago Bolivian President Evo Morales declared victory in the South American country's election Sunday.

Cuban doctors train, then fight Ebola in Africa updated 811 days ago In the sweltering Caribbean heat, the Cuban doctor swathes himself in a plastic protective suit.

Mexico captures Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, alleged Juarez Cartel chief updated 814 days ago His cartel helped give Ciudad Juarez its infamous reputation as one of the world's most violent cities.

Carlos the Jackal Fast Facts updated 814 days ago Here's a look at the life of Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world's most wanted terrorists.

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off coast of Mexico updated 815 days ago A 6.2-magnitude quake struck Tuesday northeast of San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

U.N. experts say Haiti wreck is not Columbus' flagship, Santa Maria updated 816 days ago A shipwreck found by an American explorer off the coast of Haiti is not the long-lost Santa Maria, Christopher Columbus' flagship, U.N. experts say.

Lightning strike kills 11 in Colombia updated 816 days ago A lightning strike killed 11 members of an indigenous tribe in northern Colombia Monday after an electrical storm broke out during an early morning ritual.

Mexican troops head to site of mass graves, where 43 students went missing updated 817 days ago Mexican federal forces are on the way to Iguala, where 43 students went missing, and local police have been ordered to lay down their weapons.

Are missing students in mass graves found near Iguala, Mexico? updated 817 days ago Mexican authorities think they may have found the remains of missing students and soccer players in mass graves.

Brazil presidential vote headed for runoff updated 818 days ago Brazil's presidential vote is headed for a runoff.

Former Haitian dictator 'Baby Doc' Duvalier dies at 63 updated 819 days ago Former Haitian dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier died of a heart attack in Port-au-Prince at the age of 63, a family member told CNN Saturday.

Mexico nabs top drug lord Hector Beltran Leyva updated 821 days ago Troops captured Hector Beltran Leyva on Wednesday in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, at a seafood restaurant, officials said.

Wonder Woman, Jesus and Obama via for votes in Brazil updated 821 days ago Forget kissing babies, to win office in Brazil you may have to leap a building in a single bound.

Hello, Rachel: Northeast Pacific season's 12th hurricane spins off Mexico updated 826 days ago The Atlantic Ocean, hurricane-wise, has been relatively quiet this season. But not the northeastern Pacific.

'Che,' Chavez perfume plan incenses Cuban leaders updated 826 days ago The revolution, apparently, will not have its own perfume line. Fragrances dedicated to "Che" Guevara and Hugo Chavez, have been canceled in Cuba.

Honduran First Lady on immigration: Each case is a different story updated 828 days ago The First Lady of Honduras discusses what can be done about the many women and children leaving Central America.

Cuba says 9,000 restaurants can now be privately owned updated 834 days ago Cuba says 9,000 restaurants can now be privately owned; analysts say that change will help the island's tourism economy.

Hurricane strands tourists in Mexico updated 834 days ago Tourists are still stranded in Los Cabos, Mexico, days after Odile slammed the popular vacation destination as a Category 3 hurricane.

Now a tropical storm, Odile drenches Baja after slamming Mexican resorts updated 836 days ago Hurricane Odile was downgraded to a Category 1 storm, yet it will still bring flooding to Baja California.

Hurricane Odile slams Mexican resorts updated 838 days ago Hurricane Odile was downgraded to a Category 1 storm, yet it will still bring flooding to Baja California.

Hurricane Odile, a Category 3 storm, threatens Baja California updated 839 days ago Hurricane Odile churned toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula Sunday, threatening to slam the popular tourist destination.

Say what? Boy, 9, goes joy riding in city bus, police say updated 846 days ago A Saskatoon driver who stole a city bus and bumped into two other vehicles won't lose his license, police in the Canadian city said.

Hurricane Norbert drenches Mexican coast updated 847 days ago Hurricane Norbert lashed Mexico's west coast Saturday with powerful winds and drenching rains, the latter of which triggered mudslides.

Meet Dreadnoughtus, perhaps the biggest creature to ever walk the planet updated 848 days ago At 85 feet long and 65 tons, the newly unveiled Dreadnoughtus schrani dinosaur was among the biggest land creatures ever.

Rescuers free 20 miners in Nicaragua; several still trapped updated 853 days ago Rescuers pulled 20 workers from a mine in Nicaragua on Saturday, dozens of hours after it collapsed and buried them underground, authorities said.

20 Nicaragua miners trapped; 3 missing updated 855 days ago Twenty miners were trapped and three missing in Nicaragua Friday after a remote metals mine collapsed, according to Government news source.