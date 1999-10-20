ad info



CNN.com
 MAIN PAGE
 WORLD
 ASIANOW
 U.S.
 LOCAL
 POLITICS
 WEATHER
 BUSINESS
 SPORTS
 TECHNOLOGY
   computing
   personal technology
   space
 NATURE
 ENTERTAINMENT
 BOOKS
 TRAVEL
 FOOD
 HEALTH
 STYLE
 IN-DEPTH
 custom news
 Headline News brief
 daily almanac
 CNN networks
 CNN programs
 on-air transcripts
 news quiz
  CNN WEB SITES:
CNN Websites
 TIME INC. SITES:
 MORE SERVICES:
 video on demand
 video archive
 audio on demand
 news email services
 free email accounts
 desktop headlines
 pointcast
 pagenet
 DISCUSSION:
 message boards
 chat
 feedback
 SITE GUIDES:
 help
 contents
 search
 FASTER ACCESS:
 europe
 japan
 WEB SERVICES:
COMPUTING

Search engines to fit any style

October 21, 1999
Web posted at: 12:48 p.m. EDT (1648 GMT)

by Danny Sullivan

From...
Network World Fusion
image

(IDG) -- Like fashion designers, search engine proprietors are constantly coming out with new looks. Sure, much of it is eye-candy - nicer design, different colors, a special graphic for the holidays. But beneath the glitter are real changes made to help you find what you're looking for.

"Bigger is better" has been one of this year's most popular themes, as search engine designers try to outdo one another to see who can index more of the Web. Fast Search (www.alltheweb.com) is a new player and the current leader in the size game, having indexed more than 200 million Web pages.

Northern Light (www.northernlight.com), popular among research professionals, has indexed over 170 million Web pages. It also lets you search through documents from periodicals and other sources that aren't on the Web, though you have to pay a small fee to retrieve these documents.

Longtime players AltaVista (www.altavista.com) and Excite (www.excite.com) have indexed 150 million and 125 million Web pages, respectively.

MORE COMPUTING INTELLIGENCE
IDG.net   IDG.net home page
  Network World Fusion home page
  Free Network World Fusion newsletters
 Reviews & in-depth info at IDG.net
 *   IDG.net's bridges & routers page
  IDG.net's hubs & switches page
 *   IDG.net's network operating systems page
  IDG.net's network management software page
  Year 2000 World
  Questions about computers? Let IDG.net's editors help you
  Subscribe to IDG.net's free daily newsletter for network experts
  Search IDG.net in 12 languages
 News Radio
 * Fusion audio primers
 * Computerworld Minute
   

Bigger is better if you're looking for obscure information or even anything that's relatively uncommon. But bigger isn't so helpful when you're looking for more general information, such as stock prices.

That's why another trend is to search by popularity. The goal is to make the most popular documents rise to the top, on the assumption that they will probably be the most relevant.

Google (www.google.com), which graduated from a university project into a hot start-up this year, ranks pages primarily by links. Pages with lots of links pointing at them or a few links from important Web sites are ranked high. Direct Hit (www.directhit.com) ranks pages by clicks. If everyone bypasses the top listing and selects the bottom one, that listing moves up.

Another trend this year has been a return to handcrafting. Open Directory (www.dmoz.org) has 17,000 volunteer editors organizing the Web into categories. Information from Open Directory is also being used to provide the main results at Lycos (www.lycos.com) and Netscape Search (search.netscape.com). And Go (www.go.com), formerly Infoseek, is using volunteers to build out the Go Guides area of its service.

LookSmart (www.looksmart.com) also uses human editors, and Microsoft liked its listings enough to license them for its own MSN Search (search.msn.com) service. Ask Jeeves (www.ask.com) uses human editors to deliver results in a unique way that's attracted attention and praise. Also consider Snap (www.snap.com) if you like categorized listings.

Then there's the granddaddy of human-powered services, Yahoo (www.yahoo.com). No matter what you're looking for, Yahoo is a compelling first choice due to the depth and quality of its listings.

And then there are metasearch services, which compile results from a variety of search engines at the same time. Top choices here are Go2Net (www.go2net.com) and Go2Net-owned Dogpile (www.dogpile.com).

Finally, why limit yourself to just one search engine when there are so many great ones to choose from? Search engines are free, so try them all on for size, and keep using the ones that fit you best.

RELATED STORIES:
New technology makes searching easier
October 12, 1999
What are your search habits?
September 20, 1999
Excite may not be all that
August 4, 1999
RELATED IDG.net STORIES:
Get personal with a search engine
(PC World Online)
Jeeves expands its service
(The Industry Standard)
A search engine worth gambling on
(PC World Online)
Microsoft Network Search site opens
(PC World Online)
Study examines how people search the Web
(PC World Online)
Yet another search service?
(Computerworld)
Take a random walk on the Web
(PC World Online)
Note: Pages will open in a new browser window
External sites are not endorsed by CNN Interactive.
RELATED SITES:
Fast Search
Northern Light
Google
Open Directory
Dogpile
Note: Pages will open in a new browser window
External sites are not endorsed by CNN Interactive.
 LATEST HEADLINES:
SEARCH CNN.com
Enter keyword(s)   go    help
Back to the top   © 2001 Cable News Network. All Rights Reserved.
Terms under which this service is provided to you.
Read our privacy guidelines.