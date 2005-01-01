International Edition | 
<img src="http://i.a.cnn.net/cnn/SPECIALS/2002/america.remembers/images/main_page_banner_temp.jpg" alt="" width="321" height="120" hspace="0" vspace="0" border="0">
SEPTEMBER 11, 2001
It began as a sunny day. It ended as the first milestone of the 21st century. CNN reporters take you back in a multimedia timeline. (Flash plug-in required)
TIMELINE
FACES OF SEPTEMBER 11
They were office workers, waiters, police, firemen, moms, dads, friends and neighbors. Read about the lives of victims, survivors and heroes of September 11.
MORE
THE CLEANUP
With the cleanup officially over, the debate on the future of Ground Zero is under way. See how the site has changed and send your proposals for reconstruction.
MORE
FIGHTING TERROR
From airport security to al Qaeda to anthrax, the nation pursues the war against terror. (Flash plug-in required)
TIMELINE
A CHANGED WORLD
It's been said that the United States is a different nation after September 11. But how has the country really changed?
MORE
NEWS HEADLINES
NYC marks anniversary of tragedy
Service honors Pentagon dead
Flight 93 heroes honored
WTC victim toll drops below 2,800
