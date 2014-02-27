Breaking News
Health
+
Diet + Fitness
Living Well
Parenting + Family
U.S.
World
Politics
Money
Opinion
Health
Entertainment
Tech
Style
Travel
Sports
Video
Live TV
Search »
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Home
U.S.
Crime + Justice
Energy + Environment
Extreme Weather
Space + Science
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Europe
Middle East
2016 Election
Washington
Nation
World
Markets
Tech
Media
Personal Finance
Luxury
Opinion
Political Op-Eds
Social Commentary
Health
Diet + Fitness
Living Well
Parenting + Family
Entertainment
Celebrity Watch
TV + Web
Movies + Music
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Travel
Best of Travel
Sleeps + Eats
Business Travel
Aviation + Beyond
Pro Football
College Football
Basketball
Baseball
Soccer
Living
Food
Relationships
Religion
Video
Live TV
•
Digital Studios
CNN Films
HLN
TV Schedule
TV Shows A-Z
More…
Photos
Longform
Investigations
iReport
CNN profiles
CNN Leadership
CNN Newsletters
U.S.
International
Español
Arabic
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Health
Pesticide deaths: Chemical may have sickened, cleanup was fatal
4 children die when pesticide, water mix creates toxic gas
Report: Pesticide exposure linked to childhood cancer and lower IQ
Boy, 10, faces long recovery after pesticide poisoning
New Year's resolutions
Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
Living with disability
Surviving birth, struggling to live
Top Stories
Why you shouldn't use cotton swabs to clean your ears
Is 50 the new 40 for motherhood?
Turning 50: How to make the most of midlife
Does a vegan diet affect your ability to heal?
This is why you get worked up about politics
Pistol-packing grandma turns tables on armed intruder
Keeping fit on the road: A how to guide
Obese parents' kids risk developmental delays, says study
Alcohol abuse linked to higher heart risks, study says
Three sets of twins born in different years
What supplements do stores recommend to teens?
How your gut's circadian rhythm affects your whole body
Her body is slowly growing a second skeleton
How to turn yourself into an optimist
When daydreaming becomes a nightmare
What to eat before, during, and after a workout
Nutrition, fitness experts share their resolutions
Your new year's sex resolution: Be less spontaneous
Collateral damage after students' 'build a wall' chant goes viral
In the news
Texas sues FDA over impounded execution drugs
Trial to begin for pharmacist linked to fungal meningitis outbreak
Toddler rescues twin after furniture fall
China gets tough on smog offenders
Pelosi's Obamacare plea: 'Take a second look'
'The protocol of the day was to lie': NYC issues first US 'intersex' birth certificate
Denver Broncos head coach steps down due to health
Women may have been fertilized with 'wrong sperm'
A DUI for caffeine? DA makes decision in strange case
Pour one out: Inventor of red Solo cup has died
Some good news for Flint in 2016: Crime is down
Map: Find the most common cause of death in your county
Fruits that Fight Psoriasis
8 foods for heart health after TAVR
Top 10 Health Stories of 2016
In Case You Missed It
Space & Science
Why do birds have beaks and not teeth? This dino may have the answer
No, tonight won't be the darkest night in 500 years
Illustrators get us up close with 'Tatooine' and other alien planets
Oldest smallpox DNA discovered in 17th century child mummy
New NASA imagery shows how fast glaciers are melting
Ancient Roman DNA reveals modern malaria parasite
'Once in a lifetime find': Dinosaur tail discovered trapped in amber
Mars lander slammed into Red Planet after data glitch
Stephen Hawking says we've got about 1,000 years to find a new place to live
Pluto may have icy sea beneath surface
Is there a new human species waiting to be discovered?
Scientists find the first fossilized dinosaur brain - but what took so long?
The (literal) growing pains for astronauts in space
We have 20 years -- at the very most -- to prevent mass extinction
Spacecraft makes its mark on Red Planet
New hope in superbug fight: Tasmanian devil milk
What this itsy bitsy virus took from a spider
Exercise & Nutrition
Burger King's menu, as selected by a nutritionist
Why -- and how -- to get more antioxidants in your diet
How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
Apple cider vinegar helps blood sugar, body fat, studies say
Is golf exercise?
Why your diet should include more fat
The president's diet and what it says about America
Sanjay Gupta, M.D.
Separated twins move to rehab after hospital farewell
DEA's missed opportunity on medical marijuana
Doctors must lead us out of our opioid abuse epidemic
Sanjay Gupta
Chief Medical Correspondent
The multiple Emmy®-award winning chief medical correspondent is a practicing neurosurgeon who plays an integral role in CNN's reporting.
Elizabeth Cohen
Why you believe everything your Facebook friends tell you
This pill could make your dog (and maybe you) live longer
What a real 'Fault in Our Stars' couple taught us
Elizabeth Cohen
Senior Medical Correspondent
The award-winning, senior medical correspondent for CNN's health, wellness and medical unit, is author of "The Empowered Patient."
CNN Parents
An intimate view into the lives of 'super parents' caring for chronically ill children
How much time do parents spend on screens?
Parents find campaign offers teachable moments
There's still a 'boys are better at math' mindset
Young mom struggles with Parkinson's
Winnie the Pooh gets a new friend
Why is it so hard to let our kids fail?
How can parents forget a child in a car?
Kelly Wallace
Digital Correspondent and Editor-at-Large
The mother of two girls turned her passion for parenting and work-life balance into a new career path, leaving network TV news for online coverage of women's issues.
Turning Points
Blind skier races up to 70 mph
Aspiring pop singer finds her true self after intersex diagnosis
Teenager with rare genetic disorder shoots and scores
A one-way plane ticket saved Andrew Zimmern's life
YouTube star on bipolar depression: 'I am proof that nothing can stop you'
He's now a surgeon at the hospital that saved his life
Olympic medalist opens up about depression
Painting allows blind artist to see a world of color
Paid partner content
LendingTree
Rates hit 2.65% APR (15 yr). See if you're eligible
Reverse mortgage: Worth the risk?
The amazing VA benefits not enough vets are claiming
The Motley Fool
Kansas man turns $10,000 into $8 million
Forget Apple! Here's a better stock to buy
11 rules for building wealth after 50
NextAdvisor
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
Best credit cards for 2017
10 jaw-dropping cards charging 0% interest until 2018