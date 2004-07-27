

Birth date: August 4, 1961; Honolulu, Hawaii



Family: Married Michelle Robinson (1992-present); Children: Sasha (2001) and Malia Ann (1999)



Religion: Christian



Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1983; Harvard University, J.D., 1991



Campaign Web site: www.barackobama.com

1990s: Practiced civil rights law and taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School.



1997-2005: Illinois state senator, representing the 13th District.



2000: Ran for a U.S. House seat but lost primary to former Black Panther Bobby Rush.



July 27, 2004: Delivered keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.



November 2004: Won the U.S. Senate seat in Illinois, defeating Alan Keyes. It was the first time in history a Senate general election race was between two African-American candidates.

He is author of "Dreams From My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance" (1995); "The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream" (2006) and "It Takes a Nation: How Strangers Became Family in the Wake of Hurricane Katrina" (2006).



Obama won a Grammy Award in 2006 for best spoken album for his reading of "Dreams From My Father." In his 1995 autobiography, Obama confessed to experimenting with marijuana and cocaine as a teenager.



In 2006, he toured five African countries, including a visit to Nyangoma-Kogelo, Kenya, his late father's hometown.



He was the first African American to be president of the Harvard Law Review.