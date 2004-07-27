|
Barack Obama
Current job: U.S. senator from Illinois
Birth date: August 4, 1961; Honolulu, Hawaii
Family: Married Michelle Robinson (1992-present); Children: Sasha (2001) and Malia Ann (1999)
Religion: Christian
Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1983; Harvard University, J.D., 1991
Campaign Web site: www.barackobama.com
America, this is our moment. This is our time. Our time to turn the page on the policies of the past. Our time to bring new energy and new ideas to the challenges we face. Our time to offer a new direction for this country that we love.
Video Highlights
Transcripts and Speeches
Supporters
Some supporters, who may have also contributed to other candidates, include:
* Money figures are according to FEC
Advisers
Some of the top and notable advisers, according to the campaigns and/or media reports.
|TOTAL through June 2008
|Raised:
|$349,716,137
|Spent:
|$278,045,813
|Cash-on-Hand:
|$71,670,323
|provided by FEC
