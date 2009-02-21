You have reached CNN.com's 2008 election coverage. For coverage of the 2012 elections, you can visit the CNN.com 2012 Election Center: Elections & Politics.
Main
Barack Obama
0
0
John McCain
0
0
President »
U.S. Senate »
U.S. House »
Governor »
Ballot Measures »
Exit Polls »
The Forums
Debate the issues
Build a badge, compare your views, find your Facebook Friends and comment on the issues.
Join The Forum!
The Issues
Economy  •  Energy
Health care  •  Immigration
Iran  •  Iraq  •  Taxes
Election Tracker
Check out the latest polls, candidate visits, ad spending figures, fundraising totals and past results -- then mash it up in the Power Play!
Polls | Ads | Fundraising | Visits | Power Play
Elections 101
Follow the road to the White House, from primaries, caucuses and conventions to presidential debates, Election Day and beyond.
Path to the Presidency
Podcasts
The Best Political Podcasts from the Best Political Team.
iReport.com
We want to hear from you. Tell us what you thought about the election!
More Information
Political Market
It's where you get a chance to predict the future of 2008 presidential politics. Start trading now!
The Campaign Trail
Get an international perspective on U.S. politics and the race for the White House
Super Tuesday
On Super Tuesday 24 states went to the polls, the largest single day of voting in the nomination process
Jargonbuster
CNN.com defines all those terms you've been hearing on the campaign trail but were afraid to ask about
Meet the superdelegates
Who are the Democratic superdelegates for your state and who do they support?
War for the White House
A biting parody of the candidates, the issues and the race for president from The Onion
Transition to Power
Get the latest news as President-elect Obama builds his White House administration.
Full coverage
Voter Hotline
See where problems were reported with registration, missing ballots, polling station access or voting machine use.
Map | Ticker | iReport.com
Election Express Yourself
CNN's Election Express is touring the country talking to voters about their concerns and experiences during the 2008 election.
Watch the reports
Issue #1: America's Money
Record oil prices, rising foreclosures and a slumping dollar -- what does the #1 political issue in the polls mean to you, and who has the answers?
Home  |  World  |  U.S.  |  Politics  |  Entertainment  |  Health  |  Tech  |  Travel  |  Living  |  Business  |  Sports  |  Time.com
Podcasts  |  Blogs  |  CNN Mobile  |  My Profile |  Email Alerts  |  CNN Radio  |  CNN Shop  |  Site Map
CNN en Espaňol  |  Arabic  |  Japanese  |  Korean  |  Turkish
International Edition  |  CNN TV  |  CNN International  |  Headline News  |  Transcripts
© 2008 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of service  |  Privacy guidelines  |  Advertise with us  |  About us  |  Contact us  |  Help