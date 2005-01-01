International Edition | 
You have reached CNN.com's 2004 election coverage. For coverage of the 2012 election, you can visit the CNN.com 2012 Election Center: Elections & Politics.

The Candidates:
• George W. Bush
• John Kerry
• Ralph Nader
• Third Parties
Showdown States:
The Conventions:
• Democratic
• Republican


Full presidential election results |
2000 vs. 2004 electoral map | Electoral Vote Scorecard
More stories
Republicans solidify control of Senate
Thune unseats Daschle Obama wins Illinois seat
Full Senate results More stories
GOP builds on House majority
Sessions defeats Frost Burns loses Georgia seat
Full House results More stories
Democrats win six of 11 governor races while initiatives to ban same-sex marriage are approved in 11 states
Washington hand recount gives win to Democrat
Lynch defeats incumbent N.H. govenor
Results: Governor | Ballot measures
More governor stories
With nearly 600 federal and statewide races around the country, take an in-depth, interactive look at complete Election Night results.
Full coverage
On November 2, the presidential race in 12 of the 15 pre-election showdown states was within 5 percentage points.
After what many analysts deemed a dismal August for Kerry, the Democratic presidential candidate performed well and revived his campaign.
Full coverage
In late July, Kerry accepted the Democratic nomination in Boston, announcing he was "reporting for duty."
Democratic National Convention
Republican National Convention
CNN.com users successfully predicted who Sen. John Kerry would choose as his vice presidential running mate in the quadrennial single elimination NCAA-style game.
View Veepstakes results
John Kerry defeated nine other challengers to win the Democratic presidential nomination with momentum building from the Iowa caucuses to March 9.
Full coverage

Add RSS headlines.