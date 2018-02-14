5 things for February 14: White House, Israel, Russia, South Africa, Iraq & ISIS

(CNN) Happy Valentine's Day! Turns out finances and sex are better for married folks. But don't fret, singles -- you win sleep. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. White House

2. Israel

Police in Israel say there's enough evidence to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges. The Prime Minister says he's innocent and nothing will come of the allegations. The evidence will be passed on to the attorney general, who'll make the decision on whether to indict Netanyahu . A Prime Minister must step down if convicted, but Netanyahu could face intense public and political pressure to quit before it gets that far.

JUST WATCHED Israeli police find 'sufficient evidence' to indict Netanyahu Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Israeli police find 'sufficient evidence' to indict Netanyahu 00:45

3. Russia & US elections

JUST WATCHED Intel chiefs: Russia targeting 2018 elections Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Intel chiefs: Russia targeting 2018 elections 02:14

The US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats also warned that the current risk of a global conflict is higher than at any time since the end of the Cold War.

4. South Africa

South Africa's ruling party wants President Jacob Zuma to resign, but he refuses to go . The African National Congress, once led by Nelson Mandela , recalled Zuma because of corruption scandals swirling around the 75-year-old leader. If he continues to defy his party's wishes, he could face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers as early as this week.

JUST WATCHED Who is Jacob Zuma? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Who is Jacob Zuma? 01:15

5. Iraq after ISIS

$88.2 billion. Iraq's minister of planning says that's how much the country needs to rebuild after the battle to kick out ISIS. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson helped pass the hat, urging coalition partners to contribute. He also announced $200 million in aid to support stabilization and early recovery initiatives in Syria. Iraq declared victory over ISIS at the end of last year, three years after the terror group seized large swaths of the country and neighboring Syria. About 18,000 people were killed and 36,000 others wounded by ISIS or in the battle to eradicate the terror group, an Iraqi official said.

JUST WATCHED How one family escaped from ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How one family escaped from ISIS 03:28

WINTER OLYMPICS

WHITE-WATCH: Shaun White is snowboarding's first three-time Olympic gold medalist, after he won the halfpipe competition, securing Team USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Olympic history. White also is Shaun White is snowboarding's first three-time Olympic gold medalist, after he won the halfpipe competition, securing Team USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Olympic history. White also is responding to criticism after he let the American flag drag behind him in the snow.

JUST WATCHED Shaun White reacts to 3rd Olympic gold Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Shaun White reacts to 3rd Olympic gold 01:34

'A DAY IN THE LIFE OF' KOREAN PAIR: North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik got a huge cheer from the crowd as they took to the ice for the first time in the pairs skating short program. They danced to a Jeff Beck cover of The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" and ended up in second place in the qualifying round.

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY: The men's ice hockey competition will get underway on Wednesday with USA taking on Slovenia and Slovakia taking on the gold medal favorite Olympic Athletes from Russia team. The start of this competition has been overshadowed by the absence of some of the sport's biggest stars after North America's NHL decided not to allow its players to participate.

JUST WATCHED Couple's Olympic quest on Valentine's Day Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Couple's Olympic quest on Valentine's Day 02:10

CORRECTION: Yesterday, we said the women's OAR team lost to Sweden 5-0 in its first game. They actually lost to Canada. We're sorry for the error; thanks to everyone who pointed it out.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

New dad

We may be in the middle of the Winter Olympics, but Michael Phelps is still making news, thanks to his new baby boy

JUST WATCHED Phelps on son being an Instagram star, Ryder Cup (2016) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Phelps on son being an Instagram star, Ryder Cup (2016) 03:05

The greatest thing since ...

Lawmakers in Missouri are debating the really big issues, like whether to OK a bill marking July 7 as Sliced Bread Day

Social snow

Social media's been on a kindness streak lately. It took just one tweet to get more than 100 people to shovel snow for Chicago's elderly after a recent storm.

Throw me a bone

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$19.6 billion

That's how much we'll spend on candy, cards and other goodies this Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We live in a racist country that hasn't figured it out yet."

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, on why it's important for the NBA to celebrate Black History Month

JUST WATCHED NBA coach: 'We live in a racist country' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH NBA coach: 'We live in a racist country' 00:52

AND FINALLY ...

Great ball of fire