Story highlights Collision happened in Pacific Palisades neighborhood

SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson also involved in crash, affiliate says

(CNN) Pro golfer Bill Haas was seriously injured in a multicar crash that left an additional person wounded and another one dead in Southern California, authorities said.

Bill Haas.

Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW, according to Fischer. Before the collision, Fischer said, the Ferrari struck a Toyota SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson.

The Ferrari's driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two people -- a 35-year-old man and 50-year-old woman -- were transported to the hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

While fire department officials did not provide the victims' names, Fischer told the affiliate that Haas was one of two people injured

