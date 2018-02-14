Washington (CNN) After two days of procedural fits and starts, the Senate finally moved Wednesday to begin debate on immigration reforms aimed at resolving what to do with undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children whose legal status in the country may soon expire.

The Senate approved a motion by voice vote to begin debate, and as they were doing so, a group of Republican senators said there was a possible deal in sight.

Democrats demanded the debate on immigration -- and even briefly shut down the government to try to force it -- but have yet to agree to a compromise bill with a group of Republicans that could get 60 to pass the chamber.

Those talks were still underway in the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, when the floor debate formally opened. Members emerged from Collins' office and said they had the contours of an agreement that would be "two pillars." It would protect DACA recipients in exchange for a major boost in border security.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, told reporters that he expects the bipartisan coalition would have a finished proposal to announce Wednesday, a major breakthrough after weeks of negotiations.

Read More