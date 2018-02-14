Paul Ryan: 'Clearly we should all be condemning domestic violence'

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan, asked about President Donald Trump's failure to comment on allegations of physical abuse from the ex-wives of a top White House aide, said, "Clearly we should all be condemning domestic violence."

"And if a person who commits domestic violence gets in the government then there is a breakdown in the system," the speaker added. "There's a breakdown in the vetting system and then that breakdown needs to be addressed."

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy informed him that he was launching a probe of the breakdown in the security clearance process for Rob Porter, the former staff secretary to Trump.

"They clearly have to have work to do to fix their vetting system. I don't know exactly how they'll do that. I'll leave that to them," Ryan said.