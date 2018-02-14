Michael Cohen's story on his Stormy Daniels' payout doesn't pass the smell test

Washington (CNN) Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, says he made a $130,000 payment from his own pocket to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election -- a pre-emptive measure to protect the presidential candidate from accusations that she and Trump had a physical relationship.

To make this six-figure payment, Cohen set up an LLC in Delaware, a state famous for its lack of corporate transparency. He says he neither told Trump nor anyone else in the Trump Organization he was making the payment. And he was not paid back in any way, shape or form.

"Just because something isn't true doesn't mean that it can't cause you harm or damage," Cohen said in a statement issued Tuesday night. "I will always protect Mr. Trump."

Don't overthink it. Cohen -- out of the goodness of his heart!!!! -- dropped a six-figure payment to a porn star even though he didn't believe her allegations that she and the President had an affair after the birth of his son Barron? I mean, come on.

Read More