Michael Cohen is Donald Trump's very special counsel

Washington (CNN) Michael Cohen is known to the world as "President Trump's personal lawyer" but he seems to act more like a fixer or cleaner. Every billionaire needs one.

Facing possible accusations from a porn star about an affair? Cohen is the guy who will set up the LLC in Delaware to quietly pay her off.

People find out about the hush money? Cohen is the guy who will engineer statements denying any affair ever happened.

Facing questions that the legality in campaign law about payoffs to the porn star to keep her quiet about the affair she and you both deny happened? Cohen is the guy who will say he paid the funds out of his own money.

But Cohen is much more than that to Trump, a longtime associate and true believer. He was also among the first in Trump's orbit to be publicly sidelined (only to reappear later).