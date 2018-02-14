Breaking News

Shots fired after vehicle attempted to enter NSA facility

By David Shortell, Taka Yokoyama and Barbara Starr, CNN

Updated 12:01 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Officials investigate incident near NSA
Officials investigate incident near NSA

    JUST WATCHED

    Officials investigate incident near NSA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

(CNN)Shots were fired at the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, on Wednesday after a vehicle attempted to enter the agency's campus.

Several people were hospitalized, the agency said in a statement, though preliminary reports do not indicate that anyone was shot.
The incident, which happened shortly after 7 a.m. ET, is not terror-related, US officials told CNN.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.
    Aerial footage of the scene showed a black SUV that appeared to have crashed into concrete barriers.
    Read More
    The FBI is leading the investigation, the National Security Agency said.

    CNN's Elizabeth Landers contributed to this report.