Olympic medalist Tom Daley, husband share baby news on Valentine's Day

(CNN)Tom Daley is taking a dive into parenthood.
The Olympic diving medalist announced on Wednesday that he and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, are having a baby. Daley, 23, posted a photo of himself and Black, 43, on Instagram holding an ultrasound image if their child with the caption "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!"
The Instagram post was short on details. It's not clear if the couple hired a surrogate or when the baby is due. CNN has reached out to Daley for comment.
Daley and the Academy Award-winning screenwriter got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot last May at Bovey Castle in England. They have also openly discussed their desire to start a family.
"Lance and I definitely want a family in the future," Daley told the Belfast Telegraph in July. "Who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families," the bronze medalist said. "We want to share that with our own children."
Daley announced in 2013 YouTube video that he was dating a man. The year before, he took home the Olympic bronze medal for England in the men's individual 10m platform.
Black won a best original screenplay Oscar for the 2008 film "Milk."