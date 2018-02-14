Michael Phelps welcomes new baby boy

Story highlights
Couple's oldest son was born in May 2016
"I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world," Phelps says
(CNN)Olympics swimming champion Michael Phelps is diving into a new role: Father of two.
Phelps and and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their second child this week as the Winter Olympics continued half a world away -- perfect timing for the son of the most decorated Olympian of all time.
Their oldest son, Boomer, was born in May 2016.
"Magical moments yesterday ... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!," Phelps posted on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by a picture of his wife and two sons.
Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now
A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on
"We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world."
His wife said she is "surrounded by boys and I couldn't be happier."
Beckett's big brother also took to social media to pay tribute to the newest addition.
I am officially a big bro!!! All I wanna do is hold him! I can't wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!! #bigbro
A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on
"I am officially a big bro!!! All I wanna do is hold him! I can't wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!," Boomer, um, his Instagram ghostwriter posted.
The couple got engaged in February 2015, and tied the knot at a secret wedding the following year.