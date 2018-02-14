Pretoria, South Africa (CNN)South Africa's ruling African National Congress has called a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma and hopes to replace him as early as Thursday, as the country's embattled leader defied demands to step down.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the party would back an opposition move to censure Zuma in the country's parliament in Cape Town on Thursday and hoped a new president could be sworn in on the same day. It is expected that the ANC will nominate party leader Cyril Ramaphosa as the nation's president and schedule a State of the Nation address on Friday.
In televised remarks Wednesday, Zuma said the ANC had treated him unfairly and questioned the party's plans to rush him out of office. He confirmed that he had offered to resign by June if the ANC agreed to a phased transition.
Key developments
- Police arrest three people over a corruption scandal after raiding the residence of the Zuma-allied Gupta brothers. Zuma is also implicated in the case.
- The National Assembly speaker has agreed to hold the no-confidence vote Thursday, but it is subject to approval by a parliamentary committee.
- ANC members are ramping up pressure on Zuma to resign, telling the media he will do so on Wednesday.
- It is unclear whether Zuma is trying to strike an amnesty deal or if he is digging in his heels.
A dawn raid on the Guptas
The move for a no-confidence vote comes as South African police raided the luxury home of the Gupta brothers, wealthy allies of Zuma who have been accused of using their ties with the President for financial gain, in what appeared to be parallel effort to force Zuma's resignation.
Police did not say who the three people arrested were in its dawn raids Wednesday, but the detentions came after the elite Hawks and other police units carried out an operation on the Guptas' home in the Saxonwold neighborhood of Johannesburg. Two others are expected to hand themselves in, police said.
Wednesday's operation was linked to the Vrede Farm scandal, in which the three Gupta brothers and government officials are accused of stealing money allocated to benefit poor black farmers. Zuma is implicated in the case, but he and the Guptas deny involvement.
The raid came a day after the ANC's top officials publicly declared that Zuma should go. The operation indicates that Zuma is losing his grip on power to Ramaphosa, who replaced Zuma as ANC leader in December and who has orchestrated the party's efforts to push Zuma out.
The arrests were a clear shot across Zuma's bows, and a sign that Ramaphosa will pursue the corruption allegations that have dogged his near-nine-year tenure. The Guptas have long been implicated in corruption cases linked to the President but until now have largely been untouchable.
The Guptas, three Indian-born brothers with close ties to Zuma, are accused by South Africa's anti-graft body of using their links with the President for financial gain. They deny all the allegations against them.
ANC: 'The ball is in Zuma's court'
The ANC's "recall" of Zuma on Tuesday does not legally require him to step down, but it signaled that he had lost the support of the party's top brass and means that surviving a no-confidence vote will be near impossible.
Zuma's ability to survive the scandals in the past earned him the nickname "Teflon President." He has emerged unscathed in a slew of no-confidence votes over the years despite the extraordinary number of corruption allegations against him, counting on the ANC's dominance in parliament to shield him.
But with the 2019 general elections looming, the ANC has turned against Zuma and has said that the tumult over the President's scandals was tarnishing the party's name and bringing instability to the country. The party, once led by Nelson Mandela, has ruled South Africa since 1994, and led the country out of apartheid.
"We cant wait. It's not fair to South Africans. It's not fair to the ANC. It's not fair to anybody," ANC Treasury General Paul Mashatile told reporters Wednesday.
"The ball is in his court. We are moving ahead."
But Zuma's strategy appears unclear. The ANC said on Tuesday that he had agreed in principle to step down, but only if he could oversee a transition lasting three to six months, a condition the ANC rejected.
For its part, the ANC has faltered over the years to force Zuma out and has desperately ramped up pressure against the leader in recent days to hammer the nail in his coffin. Some ANC leaders have said they expect Zuma to step down on Wednesday.
"We expect that tomorrow (Wednesday) he is going to do the right thing as the ANC expects," South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told CNN.
He said that the party expected him to step down as President Thabo Mbeki did in 2008, when in a similar situation.
"If that doesn't happen, the ANC has put in mechanisms to address that situation."