(CNN) Jahmal Cole is a community organizer in Chatham, a largely elderly and African-American community on the South Side of Chicago.

As a heavy snowstorm swept across the northern Midwest over the weekend, Cole started to get calls from seniors in the community who needed someone to shovel snow in front of their homes.

Some people had asthma conditions. Others had neuropathy in both wrists, and a few were carrying oxygen tanks. They were all overwhelmed and frightened to be stuck in their own house, according to Cole.

"After I received 30 calls I put the word out on social media that I needed help," he told CNN.

In his tweet, Cole asked for 10 volunteers to help shovel the foot of snow that had piled up outside the houses of elderly people in Chatham. "Meet me at the 79th St. Red Line stop at 10:00 am tomorrow. I got hoodies, hats and lunch for anybody that comes through," he wrote.