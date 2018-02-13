Breaking News

Emily Sweeney's luge crash stuns Olympic crowds

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 9:16 AM ET, Tue February 13, 2018

Sue Sweeney, center, the mother of Emily Sweeney of the United States, cries out as her daughter crashes on the final run during the women's luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
(CNN)US luger Emily Sweeney suffered a frightening crash Tuesday at the women's singles competition during the Winter Olympics.

Sweeney was in her fourth run and in curve 9 when she bounced around the track before crashing.
Sweeney was conscious, and she eventually got up and walked off the ice under her own power, though she was moving gingerly. According to the online broadcast, Sweeney was on her way to a hospital.
After a brief delay, the competition resumed.
    Sweeney, 24, is competing in her first Olympics after missing out on a spot in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. She's a junior world champion, and her older sister Megan is a former Olympic luger.
    Sweeney, who is also a member of the National Guard, missed out on a spot on the 2010 Winter Olympics team after losing a special race-off -- to her big sister.

    CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this report.