Emily Sweeney's luge crash stuns Olympic crowds

(CNN) US luger Emily Sweeney suffered a frightening crash Tuesday at the women's singles competition during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Sweeney was on curve No. 12 in her final run of the event when she bounced around the track and crashed.

Sweeney was conscious and she eventually got up and walked off the ice under her own power, though she was moving gingerly. She was taken to the Olympic Village clinic for evaluation, said USA Luge.

Sweeney, 24, had difficulties in curves 8 and 9 before she crashed, according to a tweet sent out by USA Luge shortly after the accident.

"Emily was picked up and brought to the finish building where an initial examination was given by the medical staff," the tweet said. "It was determined that, while feeling bruised and sore, she was OK."

