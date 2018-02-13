North Korean figure skaters revel in starring role on Olympic ice

(CNN) Skating to "A Day in the Life" by The Beatles, North Korea's figure skaters received huge cheers as they took to the ice at the Gangneung Ice Arena at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik proved why they were the only North Korean athletes to qualify for the PyeongChang Games.

They immediately went into second place in the qualifying round with a score of 69.40, behind the Olympic Athletes for Russia on 70.52. But with 12 more teams to compete, they're not guaranteed a place in the finals.

North Korea's Ryom Tae Ok (L) and North Korea's Kim Ju Sik competed in the pair skating short program event.

Few athletes were under more scrutiny at the 2018 Winter Games. Ryom, 18, and Kim, 25, were the only athletes to compete under their country's flag; North Korea's hockey players are competing as part of a unified Korean team.

The duo were supported by a huge squad of North Korean cheerleaders, who have traveled to Pyeongchang for the Olympics. The squad, dressed in matching red jackets and white hats, also loudly cheered on South Korean skating duo of Kim Kyueun and Alex Kam.

