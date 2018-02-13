Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 14 American snowboarder Shaun White celebrates after winning gold in the halfpipe. White was in second place going into his final run, but he came up with a clutch performance to overtake Japan's Ayumu Hirano and reclaim the Olympic title. White won gold in 2006 and 2010 but finished fourth in 2014. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Stuffed animals lie on the ice near Lee Jingyu, left, and Randi Griffin after the Korean women's hockey team was eliminated from medal contention. The team, which includes players from both North and South Korea, lost to Japan 4-1. It had been shut out in its other two games.

The men's curling team from Norway sports some pants with a Valentine's Day theme.

Slovenia's Jan Mursak, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in overtime to defeat the United States 3-2 in men's hockey. It was the Olympic opener for both teams.

A curling spectator wears a hat shaped like a curling stone.

Jorien Ter Mors set a new Olympic record in the women's 1,000 meters, adding yet another speedskating gold for the Netherlands. The Dutch have won all five speedskating events held in these Olympics so far.

Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning gold in doubles luge. They also won gold in 2014.

North Korean cheerleaders react after the Korean team scored against Japan.

Korea's Kim Hee-won, right, collides with Japan's Shoko Ono during their preliminary-round hockey game.

Italy's Raffaele Buzzi soars during the ski-jumping portion of the Nordic combined.

Volunteer workers shield themselves from blowing dirt and debris as they leave Gangneung Olympic Park. Strong winds have wreaked havoc on these Games, and many skiing events have been postponed.

People watch a snow volleyball exhibition match at the Austria House in Pyeongchang.

Czech athlete Miroslav Dvorak completes a jump during the Nordic combined.

Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot compete in pairs figure skating.

German Eric Frenzel celebrates after winning gold in the Nordic combined. He also won the event in 2014.

Skiers compete in the Nordic combined, which consists of ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

American snowboarder Shaun White, who won gold in the halfpipe, soars in the air during one of his three runs.

The North Korean figure-skating pair of Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik perform their short program. They qualified for Thursday's free skate.

Switzerland's Lara Stalder, left, and Sweden's Annie Svedin battle for the puck during a preliminary-round hockey game. The Swiss won 2-1.

Medical staff attend to Japan's Yuto Totsuka after he crashed during the halfpipe final. He was taken to the hospital.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim perform their short program during pairs figure skating. They also qualified for Thursday's free skate.