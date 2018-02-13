Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has been working the phones ahead of a free-wheeling Senate debate on immigration, the issue that shaped his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump spoke Monday with conservative allies Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, according to sources familiar with the conversations.

US President Donald Trump (C) makes an announcement on immigration with US Senator Tom Cotton (L), R-Arkansas and US Senator David Perdue (R), R-Georgia, at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The senators have sponsored an amendment that closely resembled Trump's own framework includes $25 billion in border security as well as overhauls of the country's legal immigration program.

The proposal isn't expected to garner 60 votes, the magic number needed in the Senate to pass an amendment. But ahead of what is expected to be a frantic few days on immigration, Trump's outreach reveals the President's center of gravity is still very much with the right flank of the GOP as the debate unfold.

Read More