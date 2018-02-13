(CNN) Senate Republicans shouldn't have a care in the world heading into the 2018 election.

Democrats are defending more than two dozen seats -- including 10 in states where President Donald Trump won in 2016 -- while Republicans have just 8 seats up for re-election. Those numbers led some ambitious Republicans to openly speculate about the possibility of controlling 60 seats -- a filibuster-proof majority-- after the 2018 election

And yet, there are signs in just the last 48 hours that Senate GOP strategists are growing increasingly nervous about their chances of holding the majority.

Consider:

1. In North Dakota, Republicans are desperately trying to change Rep. Kevin Cramer's mind about challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, in November, according to the Washington Examiner's David Drucker . Kramer decided against the race in January but Republicans have grown increasingly concerned about the remaining candidates in the race -- state Sen. Tom Campbell in particular -- and their ability to beat Heitkamp.

Read More