Trump's lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star ahead of election

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's personal lawyer said Tuesday that he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who allegedly had a sexual encounter with the President before his time in office.

"In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford," Michael Cohen said in a statement. "Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly."

Keith Davidson, a lawyer for Clifford, said Cohen's claim that he paid her out of his own pocket was "in complete harmony with what he informed me of at the time of the transaction."

