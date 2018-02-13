Washington (CNN) North Dakota's Rep. Kevin Cramer said Tuesday he hasn't made up his mind about whether he'll challenge Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in this year's midterm elections -- but will decide by "the end of the weekend."

"There's certainly a growing snowball of encouragement coming out of the state," Cramer told reporters on Tuesday evening outside the House chamber.

His comments come hours after former state party chair Gary Emineth kicked off speculation by saying he was dropping out of the Senate race because Cramer had reversed his January decision to pass on the race and would run, after all.

Cramer said reports that he'd made up his mind were wrong.

"We're just respectfully reconsidering right now. I'll have a decision by the end of the weekend," he said.

Read More