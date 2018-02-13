Republicans could get their top North Dakota Senate prospect, after all

Washington (CNN) Rep. Kevin Cramer could run against North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, after all -- potentially reversing one of Republicans' biggest recruiting misses of the 2018 midterm elections.

Cramer is "seriously considering" entering the race, according to a Republican with knowledge of the push to get Cramer to run.

Such a move would come after weeks of pressure from leading Republicans to reconsider his decision a month ago to forego a campaign against Heitkamp in what was expected to be one of the nation's most vulnerable Democratic-held seats.

Cramer on Friday told the Bismarck Tribune that he is "mildly reconsidering" the Senate race, but that "not a lot has changed."

"I want to be respectful of people who are asking me to reconsider," he said then.

Read More