(CNN) President Donald Trump's budget plan could add more than $7 trillion to the country's debt over the next decade. Such a plan goes against supposed Republican orthodoxy of trying to eliminate (or at least bring down) the federal budget debt and deficit. Some Republican members of Congress have voiced their frustration with raising deficits, which could derail Trump's budget proposal.

Yet polling suggests it is unlikely that Trump will receive too much of a backlash for raising deficits, including from those who voted for him.

Reducing the budget isn't an important issue for most Americans. According to a January Pew Research Center survey , just 48% of Americans said reducing the federal deficit should be a top priority for Trump and Congress to address this year. That ranked 14th out of 19 issues tested. Defending the country from a terrorist attack, the top priority for Americans, was listed by 73% of respondents.

Indeed, most voters didn't think Trump would do a good job concerning the deficit before he was put into office. Only 17% thought the budget deficit would be in a lot better shape if Trump became president than it was in 2016, according to a June 2016 Pew Research Center survey . When you lump in those who thought the deficit would be in at least a little better shape than it was in 2016, the percentage who thought it would be in better shape climbs to a still relatively low 41%. That's lower than similar figures for immigration, security from terrorism and the economy at large.

Of course, Trump is often mostly concerned about his base. Reducing deficits isn't that important of an issue to these supporters, either; 59% of Republicans and independents who lean Republican ranked it as a top priority in Pew's 2018 poll, which put it at 11th of 19 issues -- more of a concern for Republicans than for the general population, but still not close to being a top issue. It was below not only other economic topics (strengthening the economy at 78% and improving the job situation at 66%), but also other Trump priorities such as immigration and terrorism. On both immigration and terrorism, a majority of Trump supporters in 2016 thought a Trump presidency would coincide with the country being in a lot better shape on those issues. On the deficit, a minority (37%) of Trump supporters thought the country would be in a lot better position under a Trump administration than in 2016.

