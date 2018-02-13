FBI director contradicts White House's Porter timeline

(CNN) FBI Director Chris Wray upended the White House's timeline about when it learned of domestic abuse allegations leveled against disgraced aide Rob Porter.

Wray testified Tuesday that the FBI repeatedly briefed the White House on its investigation into the aide last year, despite how the White House has presented their timeline.

The FBI submitted information to the White House on its background investigation into the former White House staff secretary that uncovered allegations of domestic abuse four times before those allegations became public, Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. The FBI director's testimony raises fresh questions about why Porter remained in a senior position after the White House learned of the allegations of domestic abuse leveled by two of Porter's ex-wives to the FBI -- extending a controversy the White House has struggled to shake.

"I can't get into the content of what was briefed to the White House ... What I can tell you is that the FBI submitted a partial report on the investigation in question in March. And then a completed background investigation in late July. That soon thereafter, we received request for follow-up inquiry and we did the follow-up and provided that information in November and that we administratively closed the file in January," Wray said in response to questions from Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Wray added that the FBI "received some additional information" earlier this month and "passed that along as well."

