It's the Super Bowl of wonks, but will Trump really listen?

Samantha Vinograd, a CNN national security analyst, served on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama's administration from 2009 to 2013. Follow her @sam_vinograd. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats on Tuesday was like the Super Bowl for national security wonks. The best players were on the field and it seemed like the whole world was watching.

National security experts from around the world -- not to mention world leaders and foreign intelligence services -- were tuned into the public hearing to get a taste of what key members of the US intelligence community say are the biggest worldwide threats facing our country. The director of National Intelligence, and the directors of the CIA, FBI, Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency put great time and effort into preparing written testimony and answering senators' questions.

The briefing followed the pattern of past hearings, highlighting strategic threats and some tactical ones, with an expected focus on the White House's abuse of the security clearance system and the Trump administration's attacks on the FBI. Undoubtedly, many observers walked away from the briefing thirsting for more answers, but the most pressing question was this: Was President Trump listening?

To really listen, he'd have to get the message that nothing on Russia has changed -- and that's the problem.

From cyberthreats to WMD and terrorism, there's a lot of ground to cover in these briefings, and members of the committee rightfully used the majority of their time to question witnesses primarily about Russian interference in our 2016 election, ongoing information warfare campaigns and their intent and capability to interfere in elections going forward.