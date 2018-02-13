After ISIS, Iraq needs $88.2 billion to rebuild

(CNN) Iraq needs $88.2 billion to rebuild parts of the country in the aftermath of the war against ISIS, according to Iraq's minister of planning.

"$22.9 billion needed for Iraq in the short term and $65.4 billion over the medium term," Salman Al-Jameeli said in a statement released Tuesday during an Iraq donors conference in Kuwait.

The reconstruction and recovery money would go to areas seized by ISIS, including the country's second-largest city of Mosul, during the militant group's conquest that began in June 2014, the statement said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who joined the donors conference, called on members of the coalition fighting ISIS to help rebuild Iraq, which suffered tens of thousands of casualties.

"If communities in Iraq and Syria cannot return to normal life, we risk the return of conditions that allowed ISIS to take and control vast territory," Tillerson told a coalition meeting in Kuwait.

