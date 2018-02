Story highlights School district is changing instructions for the dance after parent complaints

Parent: Policy "sends a bad message to boys that girls can't say 'no'"

(CNN) Sometimes the best of intentions have unintended consequences.

Kanesville Elementary School in Ogden, Utah, holds a sixth-grade dance on Valentine's Day each year. The dance is intended to promote inclusion and kindness, and students have traditionally been told by their teachers to say yes when a classmate asks them to dance.

But times have changed, and some parents were angry when they got wind of the dance's protocol this year.

Natalie Richard was shocked when her sixth-grade daughter told her she couldn't refuse a dance with a boy at the upcoming dance.

"The teacher said she can't. She has to say yes. She has to accept and I said, 'Excuse me?,'" Richard told CNN affiliate KSTU

Read More