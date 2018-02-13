(CNN) As a nurse for nearly 30 years at Jackson Health System in Miami, Oliver Castellanos has noticed that many of his patients are homeless.

Far too often he says he's seen homeless patients released from the hospital without even the barest of necessities.

"At times, all they were discharged with was the paper gown they were provided while being treated," he said.

Wanting to help, Castellanos figured out that clothes and shoes would be most beneficial to these men and women. So he started a collection at the hospital of clothing and shoes from his home that he was planning to give away.

"It began with a small pile," he said. "But it continued to grow bigger and bigger."

Oliver Castellanos' donations closet at his Miami hospital is now fully stocked.

