'The Bachelor's' Bekah Martinez explains being 'missing'

The contestant later appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to explain

(CNN) Her fans are sure to be "missing" Bekah Martinez from "The Bachelor."

The contestant was let go on Monday night's episode and gave a tearful testimonial before she left.

But "Bekah M.," as she was known during this season, will probably be most remembered for something that happened off the show.

While vying for the heart of race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of the reality series, Martinez was also on the missing-persons list in Humboldt County, California.

