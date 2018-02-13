Kim Jong Un 'impressed' with South Korea's efforts, state media says

(CNN) North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has praised South Korea for its "very impressive" and "sincere" efforts in hosting the North's high-level delegation during the opening of the Winter Olympics.

Kim expressed "satisfaction" over the visit, according to state media Tuesday, "expressing thanks" and noting it was important to further the "warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue."

The comments were made following the delegation's return to Pyongyang from a three-day visit to the South, a landmark diplomatic trip that appeared to divide international observers, drawing both scrutiny and praise.

Kim's remarks were carried on the front page of North Korea's state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, accompanied by a prominent image showing Kim flanked lovingly by the four most senior ranking members of the delegation, including his smiling sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is shown clenching her brother's arm.

"It is important to continue making good results by further livening up the warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue created by the strong desire and common will of the North and the South with the Winter Olympics as a momentum," the North Korean leader said.

Kim Jong Un with members of the high-level delegation of North Korea who visited south Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics.

Read More