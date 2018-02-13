Worst storm in 60 years ravages Tonga

(CNN) Large parts of Tonga have been left without power after Tropical Cyclone Gita smashed into the Pacific island nation, flattening buildings, downing electrical lines and causing widespread flooding.

The storm, which at its peak brought winds of up to 230 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts upwards of 280 kph, first made landfall around 8 p.m. Monday, reaching the main island of Tongatapu between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. local time.

Images posted to social media show extensive property damage throughout the capital Nuku'alofa, including to the country's Parliament House.

Cyclone #Gita is now moving away from #Tonga. It is the strongest cyclone to pass so close to the main islands of Tonga in the modern record (at least 60 years). pic.twitter.com/oqWtovKKWk — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) February 12, 2018

According to the British Met office, Gita is the worst cyclone to pass close to Tonga's main islands in 60 years. The storm was far stronger than forecasters predicted, despite not reaching reaching category five status.

Reports of injuries remain unclear, due to the difficulty in accessing parts of the archipelago. An estimated 110,000 people live in Tonga, with the majority based on the main island of Tongatapu.

