Australian blaze burning area almost double the size of Singapore

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 10:28 PM ET, Tue February 13, 2018

A fire in Australia can be seen from space on February 12.
(CNN)A wildfire raging in a remote part of South Australia is large enough that smoke emanating from it can be seen from space, CNN meteorologists confirm.

The Kenmore Park fire was first reported on Thursday and is now burning an area of about 125,000 hectares (483 square miles), according to Alison Martin with the South Australian Country Fire Service.
That's significantly larger than Singapore and New York, which have land areas of 70,920 hectares (274 square miles and 78,300 hectares (303 square miles), respectively.
Some parts of the fire, which has so far torched mostly scrub and pastoral land, have been contained and no structures have been damaged, Martin said. Despite the scale of the fire, it currently presents no danger to the local community.