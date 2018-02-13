Pretoria, South Africa (CNN) Embattled South African President Jacob Zuma was clinging to power Tuesday after his ruling African National Congress party held a marathon meeting to decide his future.

The ANC's executive committee met in Pretoria for 13 hours on Monday in an attempt to end a standoff with Zuma, who has steadfastly resisted pressure to resign and survived a rash of no-confidence votes in recent years.

The ANC is expected to announce the outcome of the meeting at the party's Johannesburg headquarters at 2 p.m. on Tuesday (7 a.m. ET). One of the possible decisions could be to "recall" Zuma, which would pressure the 75-year-old President to resign before his term ends next year.

South Africa's opposition parties are insisting a no-confidence vote against Zuma scheduled for February 22 be brought forward to this week and have threatened to file charges with a High Court if the Parliament speaker does not allow it. They are also pushing for the dissolution of Parliament and early elections.

Hundreds of corruption allegations

