Five injured after Delta passengers evacuate plane in Nigeria

(CNN) At least five people were injured after Delta passengers used emergency slides to evacuate a flight that had returned to the airport in Lagos, Nigeria, the airline said Tuesday.

The Airbus A330-200 had an issue with one of its two engines, Delta said.

Flight 55 landed safely but five passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation while the plane was on the runway.

The passengers evacuated the plane using escape slides -- an unusual occurrence that shows the seriousness of the incident.

The flight was headed to Atlanta. Delta's website indicates an Airbus A330-200 has 234 seats. It has two Pratt & Whitney PW4000 turbofan engines.

