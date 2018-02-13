Breaking News

Jacob Zuma defies ANC demand to quit as South Africa's President

By David McKenzie, Brent Swails and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 12:13 PM ET, Tue February 13, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

South Africa's ruling party recalls Zuma
South Africa's ruling party recalls Zuma

    JUST WATCHED

    South Africa's ruling party recalls Zuma

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

South Africa's ruling party recalls Zuma 01:09

Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN)South Africa was plunged into political turmoil on Tuesday when the country's ruling African National Congress announced it had demanded the resignation of President Jacob Zuma -- but that the 75-year-old veteran had refused to go.

The decision by the ANC, the party once led by Nelson Mandela, to announce the "recall" of Zuma was the culmination of a marathon meeting that stretched into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Top ANC officials, including party leader Cyril Ramaphosa, tried to persuade Zuma to step down in the face of a corruption scandal that has sapped support for the party. But despite hours of talks, Zuma refused to budge.
ANC officials admitted they had no idea whether Zuma would bow to the their recall demand -- which has no constitutional effect -- or cling on to power and face a vote of no confidence in parliament organized by opposition parties.
    It was obvious on Tuesday that Zuma was reluctant to go. ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule told a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday that Zuma had agreed to stand down -- but only if he could oversee a transition period of three to six months. The ANC top brass rejected his offer.
    Read More
    "South Africa's going through a period of uncertainty and anxiety as a result of the unresolved matter of transition," Magashule said, adding that the decision to demand Zuma's resignation was a difficult one "taken after exhaustive discussions."
    South African President Jacob Zuma has been in office for nearly a decade. As head of the party that led South Africa out of apartheid, Zuma won elections in 2009 and 2014. But he has also been dogged by criminal investigations and corruption allegations. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/08/africa/zuma-south-africa-vote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dubbed the &quot;Teflon&quot; President,&lt;/a&gt; Zuma has survived a half dozen no-confidence votes.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    South African President Jacob Zuma has been in office for nearly a decade. As head of the party that led South Africa out of apartheid, Zuma won elections in 2009 and 2014. But he has also been dogged by criminal investigations and corruption allegations. Dubbed the "Teflon" President, Zuma has survived a half dozen no-confidence votes.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 33
    In 1991, Zuma casts a vote for the ANC&#39;s new national executive. The ANC is the African National Congress, the political party that has led South Africa since the end of apartheid. For many years, the ANC and other opposition parties were banned in South Africa.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    In 1991, Zuma casts a vote for the ANC's new national executive. The ANC is the African National Congress, the political party that has led South Africa since the end of apartheid. For many years, the ANC and other opposition parties were banned in South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 33
    Zuma campaigns with ANC leader Nelson Mandela, left, during South Africa&#39;s first democratic elections in 1994. Mandela was elected President. Zuma became the ANC&#39;s national chairman later that year.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma campaigns with ANC leader Nelson Mandela, left, during South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994. Mandela was elected President. Zuma became the ANC's national chairman later that year.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 33
    President Mandela is flanked by Zuma and Deputy President Thabo Mbeki, left, at the ANC&#39;s National Congress in 1997. At this conference, Mandela announced that he would be stepping down as president of the ANC and leaving it to Mbeki. Zuma would become the party&#39;s deputy president. After Mbeki was elected to be the country&#39;s President in 1999, Zuma was appointed as his deputy.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    President Mandela is flanked by Zuma and Deputy President Thabo Mbeki, left, at the ANC's National Congress in 1997. At this conference, Mandela announced that he would be stepping down as president of the ANC and leaving it to Mbeki. Zuma would become the party's deputy president. After Mbeki was elected to be the country's President in 1999, Zuma was appointed as his deputy.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 33
    In 2005, a South African court found businessman Schabir Shaik guilty of bribing Zuma between 1995 and 2002. Zuma, seen here replying to a question in Parliament, was fired by President Mbaki over his alleged involvement in the bribery scandal.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    In 2005, a South African court found businessman Schabir Shaik guilty of bribing Zuma between 1995 and 2002. Zuma, seen here replying to a question in Parliament, was fired by President Mbaki over his alleged involvement in the bribery scandal.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 33
    Zuma leaves the Johannesburg High Court in February 2006. He had been charged with raping a young family friend; he claimed the sex was consensual. Zuma was acquitted a few months later.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma leaves the Johannesburg High Court in February 2006. He had been charged with raping a young family friend; he claimed the sex was consensual. Zuma was acquitted a few months later.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 33
    Zuma is congratulated by his attorney after his acquittal in May 2006.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma is congratulated by his attorney after his acquittal in May 2006.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 33
    Zuma gives an interview the day after his acquittal. He apologized to the nation and launched a bid for the presidency.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma gives an interview the day after his acquittal. He apologized to the nation and launched a bid for the presidency.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 33
    Zuma, right, is congratulated by Mbeki after defeating him to become the new president of the ANC in December 2007.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma, right, is congratulated by Mbeki after defeating him to become the new president of the ANC in December 2007.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 33
    From left, Zuma, Mandela and Mbeki arrive on stage for Mandela&#39;s 90th birthday celebration in August 2008.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    From left, Zuma, Mandela and Mbeki arrive on stage for Mandela's 90th birthday celebration in August 2008.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 33
    Zuma sings and dances after a speech at a rally in February 2009. Zuma was elected as South Africa&#39;s President a couple of months later.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma sings and dances after a speech at a rally in February 2009. Zuma was elected as South Africa's President a couple of months later.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 33
    Zuma takes an oath during his inauguration in May 2009.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma takes an oath during his inauguration in May 2009.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 33
    US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses journalists next to Zuma in August 2009. The two met in Durban, South Africa.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses journalists next to Zuma in August 2009. The two met in Durban, South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 33
    Zuma addresses the United Nations General Assembly in September 2009.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma addresses the United Nations General Assembly in September 2009.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 33
    Zuma signs a blackboard in October 2009, pledging South Africa&#39;s support for a global campaign to ensure education for all the world&#39;s children.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma signs a blackboard in October 2009, pledging South Africa's support for a global campaign to ensure education for all the world's children.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 33
    Zuma sings and dances with his new wife, Thobeka Mabhija, at their wedding ceremony in January 2010. It was the fifth marriage for the polygamous Zuma.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma sings and dances with his new wife, Thobeka Mabhija, at their wedding ceremony in January 2010. It was the fifth marriage for the polygamous Zuma.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 33
    Zuma inspects the troops at a ceremonial welcome in London in March 2010.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma inspects the troops at a ceremonial welcome in London in March 2010.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 33
    Zuma looks at a chess set with Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit in 2010. The chess set had been given to the Queen by Nelson Mandela in 1996.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma looks at a chess set with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit in 2010. The chess set had been given to the Queen by Nelson Mandela in 1996.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 33
    Zuma and FIFA President Sepp Blatter address the crowd before the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. South Africa was the first African country to host the tournament.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma and FIFA President Sepp Blatter address the crowd before the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. South Africa was the first African country to host the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 33
    Zuma, left, and Sky Sports commentator Chris Kamara play a charity soccer match in Cape Town, South Africa, in July 2010.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma, left, and Sky Sports commentator Chris Kamara play a charity soccer match in Cape Town, South Africa, in July 2010.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 33
    Zuma shakes hands with Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at a G20 Summit in Seoul, South Korea, in November 2010.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma shakes hands with Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at a G20 Summit in Seoul, South Korea, in November 2010.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 33
    Zuma addresses dignitaries during the opening ceremony of an International Olympic Committee session in July 2011. The IOC was meeting to decide which city would host the 2018 Winter Games.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma addresses dignitaries during the opening ceremony of an International Olympic Committee session in July 2011. The IOC was meeting to decide which city would host the 2018 Winter Games.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 33
    Zuma greets American civil-rights activist Jesse Jackson at a ceremony in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in January 2012.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma greets American civil-rights activist Jesse Jackson at a ceremony in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in January 2012.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 33
    Zuma toasts his 70th birthday in April 2012.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma toasts his 70th birthday in April 2012.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 33
    Zuma looks at Cyril Ramaphosa after Ramaphosa was elected deputy president of the ANC in December 2012. Zuma was re-elected as the party&#39;s president.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma looks at Cyril Ramaphosa after Ramaphosa was elected deputy president of the ANC in December 2012. Zuma was re-elected as the party's president.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 33
    Zuma sings during a send-off ceremony for former President Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013 at the age of 95.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma sings during a send-off ceremony for former President Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013 at the age of 95.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 33
    Zuma unveils a giant statue of Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, in December 2013.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma unveils a giant statue of Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, in December 2013.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 33
    Zuma and his wife Thobeka Mabhija, right, pose with then Zimbabwean President &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/07/31/africa/gallery/robert-mugabe/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robert Mugabe&lt;/a&gt; and his wife, Grace, as they meet in Pretoria in April 2015.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma and his wife Thobeka Mabhija, right, pose with then Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, as they meet in Pretoria in April 2015.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 33
    US President Barack Obama jokes with Zuma during a New York luncheon hosted by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in September 2015.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    US President Barack Obama jokes with Zuma during a New York luncheon hosted by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 33
    Zuma poses for a photo following a television interview in October 2015.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma poses for a photo following a television interview in October 2015.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 33
    Zuma and Obama shake hands before a group photo at the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, in September 2016. In November of that year, a report was published that contained &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/02/africa/south-africa-pretoria-zuma-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;corruption allegations against Zuma. &lt;/a&gt;Zuma denied any wrongdoing. He also &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/africa/jacob-zuma-no-confidence-vote/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;avoided a vote of no-confidence&lt;/a&gt; in Parliament. It was the third time in less than a year that Zuma had faced such a vote.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma and Obama shake hands before a group photo at the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, in September 2016. In November of that year, a report was published that contained corruption allegations against Zuma. Zuma denied any wrongdoing. He also avoided a vote of no-confidence in Parliament. It was the third time in less than a year that Zuma had faced such a vote.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 33
    Zuma talks on his cell phone during a G20 session in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017. A month later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/08/africa/zuma-south-africa-vote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he survived an ouster attempt&lt;/a&gt; in his country&#39;s National Assembly. A motion of no-confidence was defeated by 198 votes to 177.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma talks on his cell phone during a G20 session in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017. A month later, he survived an ouster attempt in his country's National Assembly. A motion of no-confidence was defeated by 198 votes to 177.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 33
    Zuma attends an African Union summit in January 2018.
    Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
    Zuma attends an African Union summit in January 2018.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 33
    37 jacob zuma FILE 2006 RESTRICTED11 jacob zuma FILE 199112 jacob zuma FILE 1994 RESTRICTED03 jacob zuma gallery04 jacob zuma 020613 jacob zuma FILE 200614 jacob zuma FILE 200615 jacob zuma FILE 200616 jacob zuma FILE 200717 jacob zuma FILE 200834 jacob zuma FILE 2009 RESTRICTED05 jacob zuma gallery06 jacob zuma gallery RESTRICTED07 jacob zuma gallery 020626 jacob zuma FILE 2009 RESTRICTED18 jacob zuma FILE 201029 jacob zuma FILE 201028 jacob zuma FILE 201030 jacob zuma FILE 201036 jacob zuma FILE 201019 jacob zuma FILE 201020 jacob zuma FILE 201131 jacob zuma FILE 2012 RESTRICTED22 jacob zuma FILE 2012 RESTRICTED08 jacob zuma gallery RESTRICTED32 jacob zuma FILE 201335 jacob zuma FILE 201333 jacob zuma FILE 201523 jacob zuma FILE 201527 jacob zuma FILE 2015 RESTRICTED24 jacob zuma FILE 201625 jacob zuma FILE 201701 Jacob Zuma 0128
    Magashule said he had not given Zuma a deadline to respond to the recall demand, underlining the ANC's weakness in the face of the 75-year-old party veteran's ongoing determination to cling to power.
    If he refuses to quit, the ANC will be forced into the ignominious choice of siding with the opposition in a vote of no confidence in parliament, or put forward a motion of its own. The president's term of office lasts until next year, and only parliament can remove him before then.
    A confidence vote is scheduled for February 22 but opposition politicians have launched a court action to force the vote to bring it forward to this week.
    One of the opposition groups, the Democratic Alliance (DA), said Zuma could simply ignore the recall notice. "Unless he tenders his resignation, this recall is not worth the paper it is printed on," the DA said in a statement.
    It declared its support for the motion of no-confidence drawn up by another opposition group, the EFF.

    Political headache for ANC

    The political crisis is a headache for the ANC, which has been trying prise Zuma out for months. It dumped him as party leader in December, narrowly electing Ramaphosa, a millionaire former union leader, over Zuma's preferred successor, his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
    Despite a growing clamor from opposition parties and signs that the ANC is losing electoral support over the protracted drama, divisions within the ANC have forced Ramaphosa to tread cautiously. For years, the ANC has put party unity first, even as it became apparent that Zuma was an electoral liability.
    South African President Jacob Zuma in London during a state visit on March 3, 2010.
    South African President Jacob Zuma in London during a state visit on March 3, 2010.
    Zuma has been mired in a slew of corruption scandals and survived opposition parties' attempts to oust him. His ability to survive them earned him the nickname "Teflon President."
    Zuma faces more than 780 allegations of corruption relating to a 1990s arms deal. Zuma denies all the corruption allegations against him. More recently, he has been accused of using his friendship with three Indian businessman brothers, the Guptas, to cloud his judgment.

    CNN's Lindsay Isaac, Hilary McGann and Hilary Clarke contributed to this report.